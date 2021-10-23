The Athens volleyball team played valiantly against a volleyball powerhouse, however came up short in a 15-25, 15-25, 11-25 loss to Berwick on Saturday morning in round one of district playoffs.
Ella Coyle led the Lady Wildcats with 14 blocks. Leading the team in kills, Cailin McDaniel recorded four.
Braelyn Wood was the Athens assist leader finishing with six.
Wyalusing 3, Berwick 0
The Wyalusing volleyball team lost the first game but bounced back winning the next three in a 13-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Williamsport on Saturday.
Reanne Rodriguez led the Lady Rams in kills recording 19. Priscilla Newton had a team-high 26 digs.
Emilee Otis had 14 assists, one service ace, and 10 digs. Anna Kipp posted a stat line of five kills and 10 digs.
Wyalusing improved to 13-5 this season and 10-4 in NTL action. The Lady Rams travel to play North penn Liberty on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in their final match of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.