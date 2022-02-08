Caydence Macik had a quiet first half. Really quiet by her standards. The star senior post player had been held to just four points as Athens clung to a two-point halftime lead in a must-win game at Wellsboro if they wanted to make the NTL Showdown Tournament.
The Wildcats’ top player showed why she’s considered one of the the Northern Tier League’s best players as she poured in nineteen second-half points and Athens pulled away, winning 52-37 and keeping their showdown hopes alive.
“I was a little frustrated in the first half with my performance. And I talked to (Athens coach Brian Miller) and he gave me the speech I needed and he got me back in the game,” Macik said.”
It was a performance Miller knew he would need if they were to win.
“She had a great third and fourth quarter and kudos to her, you know, this year everybody’s been focused on her because we lost a lot to graduation last year. She’s the number one kid that they’re gonna concentrate on shutting her down. So sometimes,she gets frustrated with it, but she had a dominant third and fourth quarter for us and took us to victory,” Miller said.
Athens opened the scoring on a three by Karlee Bartlow ninety seconds into the game to go up 3-0. Ella Posada made two foul shots for Wellsboro, but a pair of Athens foul shots by Karlee Bartlow had Athens up 5-2.
The scoring quieted for while, before Emma Coolidge had a putback to make it 5-4. But, two quick layups by Mya Thompson quickly put Athens up 9-4 with just under two minutes remaining the frame. Coolidge answered with a layup, but baskets by Natalee Watson and Thompson gave Athens a 13-6 lead after one.
Coolidge opened the third quarter with a basket before Macik and Emily Morris traded baskets to make it 15-10. Another Macik bucket was followed by two Coolidge foul shots before a Karlee Bartlow layup made it 19-12. Wellsboro would go on a run to close the half, though, as Ella Posada and Watson traded baskets before Wellsboro got the last five of the quarter on two Coolige foul shots and a Chloe Brandenberg three with twenty seconds remaining to bring the game to its halftime score of 21-19.
It was time for Macik to get going. She had the first five Wildcat points of the quarter, sandwiched around two Maddie Mascho foul shots and Athens led 26-21 with five-and-a-half minutes to play in the third quarter. But, Brandenberg quickly answered with a three of her own before two straight Wildcat baskets from Olivia Bartlow and Addyson Wheeler put them back up six at 30-24 just past the midway point of the frame. Coolidge made a pair of foul shots followed by a Macik layup, but Wellsboro got four straight on an Emily Morris layup and Brandenberg basket to cut the lead back down to just two with under three to play in the quarter. Once again, Macik answered with a layup to put Athens back up four, and Coolidge hit a foul shot to bring the score to 34-31 heading into a crucial fourth quarter.
Coolidge started the fourth quarter with two foul shots to bring the deficit to one for the Hornets, before Macik and Posada traded buckets to once again cut it to one at 36-35 at the six minute mark. That’s as close as Wellsboro would get, though, as Athens started to take over. Emma Bronson finished a tough layup through contact to put them up three, and on the next possession Macik found herself down low, turned to her right, and finished through contact from Coolidge for a huge three-point-play that fouled Coolidge ou with 3:43 remaining and put Athens up six.
It would come down to foul shots the rest of the way for the Wildcats, and they made them count. Bronson knocked two down to put them up eight before a Mascho layup cut it back to six. After a defensive stop by Athens, Macik made another two at the line and Bronson split a pair and Athens found themselves up 46-37 and cruised home as they held Wellsboro scoreless for the last 3:09 of the basketball game en route to a 52-37 win.
Athens was led by Macik’s 23. Karlee Bartlow chipped in 10, Thompson added 6, Bronson had 5, Watson had 4, Wheeler had 2 and Olivia Bartlow had 2.
For Wellsboro, Coolidge had 15, Brandenberg had 8, Posada had 6, Mascho had 4, and Morris had 4.
Athens hosts Wyalusing tonight at 6 p.m.
