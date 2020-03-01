MILTON — According to Athens Head Coach Bob Woodward, his Wildcats have battled adversity all year long.
It’s been a myriad of things, yet his group of boys keep persevering. That was on display Saturday in the District IV Class AAAA third place game with a state playoff berth on the line.
First, it was the question of the Senior Class trip. A cruise to the Caribbean had been planned for this weekend into next week for quite some time by the Senior Class at Athens High.
Yet, Athens key seniors decided they’d rather play basketball. It was a good choice as they stormed back from a 13 point deficit to beat Jersey Shore 79-70 and advance to the PIAA State Tournament.
“That (players staying) shows the culture that is building in this program,” said Woodward. “This program is about the team and our Seniors set a great example.”
Senior Aaron Lane set a heck of an example for any future Wildcat basketball player. His 42 points led Athens and he gave the Jersey Shore defense fits.
At one point, a Bulldog player complimented Lane, saying that he was a ‘weasel’ and was everywhere on the court.
One place he spent a lot of time was the foul line, going 15-20 after starting just 1-6. Jersey Shore struggled to keep the lightning quick Lane out of the paint. His movement without the ball created all sorts of offense.
Most importantly, Lane scored at the right time. After a back and forth first quarter, Jersey Shore went on a run in the second frame and opened up a lead as big as 38-25.
That’s when Lane got going.
Lane scored 15 points in the second quarter, and after a strong two minutes to close the half found themselves trailing just 40-36.
“The end of half was huge,” said Woodward. “Had it gone the other way, we would’ve been in trouble.”
Jersey Shore responded in the third quarter. Bulldog all-time leading scorer Nate Ewing hit one from deep for three of his 14 points. to give Shore a 7 point lead midway through the third quarter.
After three, Shore had extended on its halftime lead by one and led 59-54 and Athens’ season was hanging by a thread.
That’s when the Wildcats went to work.
They found a way to get stops, and they found a way to get consistently good looks at the basket and trips to the foul line, a winning formula for any team.
Lane added another 14 points in the fourth quarter and made his final 14 foul shots, many of them down the stretch when Jersey Shore had to resort to fouling after Athens took the lead.
Lane wasn’t the only standout for Athens, though.
Damian Hudson led a great defensive effort against Ewing.
Freshman Mason Lister was strong, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight boards and JJ Babcock had double digit rebounds as well with 10 to go with eight points.
“It feels amazing to make the state tournament,” said Lane. “I’ve never made it before and I’m so excited to participate in it. It’s so fun playing with these guys.”
