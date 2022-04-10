Athens rallies to defeat Canton

ATHENS — Behind a strong pitching performance by Cameron Sullivan and timely hitting, The Athens baseball team finished a busy week on a high note.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth inning to come from behind and defeat Canton 4-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Coming into the game, Athens head coach Charlie Haven knew that his pitching staff was stretched thin after playing four games in the past five days.
Sullivan came through for the Wildcats; posting a final line of seven innings, eight hits, one earned run, zero walks, and six strikeouts.
“Cameron Sullivan pitched a great game and we were worried about pitch count coming in but he got us through that and it was huge for us,” Haven said.
Haven emphasized that his team needs to find more consistency on offense. Athens only registered four hits against Canton but the four hits couldn’t have been timed better.
Canton’s Weston Bellows hit an RBI fly-out in the first inning to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Cooper Kitchen reached first on an error in the fifth inning allowing Holden Ward to score and extend Canton’s lead to 2-0.
Karter Rude smashed a two RBI double off the left field fence in the bottom half of the fifth inning to reignite the Wildcats’ spirts.
“Karter Rude is going to be our spark all year long and that double off the left field fence opened the door for us,” Haven said.
Rude finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Sullivan lined an RBI single into left field two batters later to give Athens its first lead of the afternoon.
JJ Babcock reached on an error in the sixth inning, allowing Jaren Glisson to score an insurance fourth run.
Holden Ward was called upon to finish the game for Canton and the freshman looked more than ready to compete at the varsity both on defense and offense.
Ward went 3-for-4 and had a pitching line of 1 2/3 innings pitched, one hit, zero earned runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.
Leo Karpinski and Michael Beers each had two hits for the Warriors.
“It was a well played game. Both teams played well, had good pitching, but it just didn’t end up going our way in the end,” Canton head coach Bob Rockwell said.
Coach Haven is satisfied with his team’s progress after a tough test the past four games.
“I am happy with how we came back together. We kind of feel like we let two go with Troy and Towanda but we came back and beat two really good teams so we are happy in the direction that we are heading.”
Athens hosts North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Canton will travel to face Muncy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
