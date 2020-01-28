Athens girls’ nearly rallied from a 21-point deficit in their 55-51 loss to Windsor in non-league girls’ basketball action Monday.
Windsor led 14-0 to start and led 36-15 at the half. Athens put the clamps on in the third, holding them to four points, then had a game high 23 points in the fourth quarter.
They cut it to 1-point with 11 seconds to play and the ball but couldn’t convert.
Haley Barry had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Athens with Kayleigh Miller adding 11 points, six boards, four steals and four assists.
Caydence Macik notched 10 points and six rebounds as Megan Collins had six points.
Rachel Stephens had five points with Avery Priester adding two points to go with four assists.
Canton 44, Troy 23
The Warriors jumped out to a 16-4 first quarter lead en route to the girls’ basketball win Monday.
Elle Binford had 12 points and four steals to lead Canton as Reagan Kelley had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Aislyn Williams finished with nine points, six boards and three steals, Courtney Weiskopff added six points, Raeann Roupp notched three points, Molly Ward had two points, 15 boards and three steals as Carolyn Thoren rounded out the scoring with one point.
Sydney Taylor had 11 points, five boards and four steals to lead Troy as Makenna Matthews and Madison Vargas both notched four points.
Cessily Harding and Rachel Kingsley had two points a piece. Kingsley added eight boards as Harding grabbed five.
Galeton 38, Oswayo Valley 32
The Tigers held off a late charge to pick up the North Tier League girls’ basketball win Monday.
They jumped out to a 14-9 first quarter lead then held Oswayo to one second quarter point for a 23-10 lead at the midway point.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third at five points each. In the fourth Oswayo had a game high 17 points but Galeton mustered 10 themselves to pull out the win.
Alli Macensky had a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards to go with six blocks to lead the Tigers as Jessie Evans netted eight points and four assists.
Cara Parsell had seven points, five assists and six boards, Olivia Rohrbaugh notched four points, Lauren Sauley had three points and six boards with Sandy Bliss rounding things out with two points and four boards.
Montgomery 58, NP-Liberty 35
The Mountaineers rallied in the second quarter but came up short in their non-league girls’ basketball game Monday.
Down 16-5 after the first frame NPL cut it to 25-20 at the half.
Montgomery out scored them 21-3 in the third quarter to pull away.
Eva Rice had 14 points to lead NPL as Ryann Upham notched nine. Sidney Landis had five points, Kiersten Mitstifer notched four and Jaclyn Nelson came away with three.
Nita Imeri led Montgomery with 21 points.
Elmira 83, Corning 49
Zaria Demember-Shazer had 23 points, 16 boards, six assists and four blocks as Elmira earned a STAC girls’ basketball win Monday.
Morgan Gentile pitched in with 15 points and six boards as Kiara Fisher added 13 points, seven assists and five steals.
BOYS
Sullivan County 69, Muncy 48
The Griffins out scored Muncy 38-21 in the second half to pick up the Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Monday.
Sullivan led just 31-27 at the half before scoring 21 points in the third quarter to take control.
Justin Metzger had 23 points to lead the Griffins, going 6-for-8 from 3-point land, while Sam Carpenter had 20 points and four steals.
Jesse Williams notched nine points to go with seven boards as Omar Rubio scored eight points. Alex Schweitzer had four points with Jalen Thomas and Riley King both netting two. Landon Baldwin rounded out the scoring with one point.
Thomas also dished out seven assists.
Sullivan won the JV game 38-30 as Bryon Firtzgerald had 17 points.
With the win the Griffins improved to 14-3 on the year.
