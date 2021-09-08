ATHENS — Mason Hughey and Nate Quinn each scored three goals for the Wildcats, as the Athens boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Towanda in its first Northern Tier League matchup of the season.
Hughey, who collected his 50th career goal during his barrage, opened up the scoring 14 minutes into the game, pushing a ball in from inside five yards.
Under 30 seconds later, Tucker Brown put Athens up 2-0, with Quinn picking up an assist on the play.
Quinn scored his first goal of the game at the 22:40 mark of the first half, and added his second a little over two minutes later.
With eight minutes remaining in the half, Mitchell Hamilton fired in a shot from 30 yards away along the right sideline, and the Wildcats took a 5-0 lead into halftime.
“We’ve been trying to figure out who we are, so I think the guys played well today.” Athens coach Jacob Lezak said. “Every day for us is going to progress. I see it that way. We played better together today.”
As a team, Athens tallied 25 shots, and allowed only two throughout the game.
The Wildcats showed no signs of slowing down to start the second half, as it took less than three minutes for Hughey to score his second goal of the game, with Quinn earning another assist.
Quinn scored his third goal of the game less than a minute later, and Hughey put in his third soon after.
Lezak noted the advantage of having two juggernauts to anchor the offense.
“It’s great to have that,” he said. “Within the league, those guys scoring when they should is expected. We just hope they can show up in the non-league games and when games are closer.”
Hughey and Quinn will have a shot to prove that on Wednesday, as the Wildcats will travel to Middleburg to take on the Midd-West Mustangs.
“I expected those guys to kind of use this as a tuneup for (Wednesday),” Lezak said.
Daniel Horton, Brayden Post and Isaac Wilcox scored the last three goals of the game for Athens.
With the victory, Athens moves to 2-1 on the season, and Lezak wants to see more games like Tuesday’s as the season progresses.
“It’s the first one in the league, so hopefully it does help set the tone for us and what we can do,” he said. “We want to just get it ingrained in the guys’ minds that they need to come out and play our game (in) our style.
