On Thursday night, the Athens Wildcats had a chance to do something that their school has not done since 2005. That was to win a volleyball District championship. To get to the District 2/4 finals, the Wildcats had to pull off two upsets as the seventh- seed, including one over one-loss Greater Nanticoke. Athens needed to pull out just one more with a two-hour road trip to Berwick to take on the 14-0 Bulldogs.
That was where a wild Athens postseason run would come to an end, as they ran into a dominant hitting game up front. Though Athens made only one service error in the entire match, Berwick was still able to take the District title three sets to none, by scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18.
“We did some good things tonight, but we were definitely timid.” said Athens head coach Heather Hanson. “Berwick was a lot different than anything we’ve ever experienced before on top of having such a strong middle.”
The Bulldogs got going right away and looked strong from the first serve as they got out to a 5-1 advantage early in the set, forcing Athens to take a timeout. That would correlate into a strong set for Berwick taking it with an 11-point advantage.
In the next set, the dynamic bulldog duo of sophomore middle hitter Cecilia Isenberg and sophomore outside hitter Sarah Steeber took over, which would end up being the story of the contest. They led the team to a 8-0 run midway through the set to go up two sets to none.
Berwick would finish with a sweep on the next set, but it wouldn’t be easy. That was where the Wildcats showed life after leading much of the early portion. They clinged on to a 15-14 lead before Berwick would end the match on a run to win the final set 25-18.
Senior Liberro Taylor Field had yet another impressive night defensively as she led the team with 23 digs. Senior setter Kayleigh Miller once again led the Cats with 22 assists while senior Leah Liechty and junior Kylie Jayne finished the night with 10 and nine kills respectively.
With the loss, the Athens Wildcats finish an historic season at 12-7 reaching the finals as an underdog for the first time in 15 years. Berwick advances to the PIAA state playoffs with a perfect 15-0 record. Their first opponent will be the District 3 champion on Saturday.
“It’s going to be really tough to lose this group of girls. They have worked so hard this year and really set a new standard for Athens Volleyball for years to come,” said Hanson. “There were many times where they could have thrown in the towel, but I am so proud of the way we kept fighting.”
