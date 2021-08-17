ATHENS — In a 6-3 vote last Tuesday evening, the Athens School Board voted to approve a one-year cooperative sports sponsorship between Athens and Sayre for both boys and girls soccer.
The deal will allow a small group of Sayre student-athletes to compete with the Athens junior varsity and varsity teams this fall.
Before the vote, a discussion about the co-op agreement became contentious at times with school board vice president Kathy Jo Minnick starting things off by reading a letter in opposition to the merger.
“I sought and I continue to seek accountability from the district for Athens taxpayers. I’ve listened, I’ve thought and I vote as a voice for all the parents, students, staff, faculty (and) athletes who feel their voice is not heard,” Minnick said.
“Every year some type of merger, shared services or co-op with the Sayre School District is brought up, and quite honestly, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of the meetings, the discussions back-and-forth with nothing being accomplished. I’m tired of being thrown under the bus, bullied and lied about when the other side backs down, changes their plans and then lays the blame on our board,” she continued.
“I’m tired of discussing how it’s Athens’ responsibility to help Sayre out. How we should be good neighbors for the best interest of the kids. Let me be clear, it is not Athens’ responsibility to hold the Sayre School Board responsible for their actions or lack of. It is not Athens’ responsibility to pick up the pieces of a dwindling, mismanaged district.”
Minnick then urged the Sayre Area School District to start “planning (and to) develop realistic and achievable short-term and long-term goals.”
“It is not Athens’ responsibility if a parent wants their athlete to play for Athens when Sayre is unable to field a team. I encourage the Sayre School Board to start planning, develop realistic and achievable short-term and long-term goals based on their student enrollment and taxpayer status. I encourage parents of students and athletes to consider why they chose to send their children to Sayre knowing the educational or athletic opportunities that would be available are not available. You chose to be Redskins,” Minnick said.
The board vice president ended her speech by saying she will continue to do what she feels is best for Athens.
“I raised two Wildcats. I’m forever grateful for the educational and athletic experiences they have been given. I will continue to stand behind all Athens students and athletes that have given their all and have worked their way up to a starting position on their team. I will continue to hold our district responsible in providing the best opportunities to our students, whether in the classroom or on the field,” she said. “Until we are directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education or there is a mutually beneficial reason to merge, I will continue to look out for whatever is best for the taxpayers, students, athletes and faculty and staff in the Athens Area School District.”
Athens resident and Lady Wildcats basketball coach Brian Miller urged the school board to vote against the measure.
“Last week I sent an email to four administrators who are a part of the athletic subcommittee and every single board member regarding the boys soccer situation. Please do not forget that all nine of you board members took an oath when elected by the people of this Athens School District to do what’s best for Athens, not the students of another school district. When making a decision tonight, please do what is best for the students of the Athens School District, plain and simple,” Miller said.
Athens boys soccer coach Jake Lezak and girls soccer coach Rich Pitts answered questions from the board — and both said they supported the merger for this year.
“As far as where I stand, if kids want to play the game, I’ll coach them,” Lezak told the board.
Pitts said he believed it was the right thing to do.
“Do you hold it against five kids who want to play because of adults that can’t get out of their own way? Is that how we really want to be perceived as a group of adults that are supposed to look out for kids?” Pitts said.
One concern brought up was playing time and fairness when it came to Athens players who have been with the program a long time.
Both Pitts and Lezak assured the board that they always find a way to get kids playing time and this season would be no different.
“I plan on coaching them exactly the way I coach my own players,” Lezak said.
Pitts said that this could also be a good lesson for the student-athletes.
“I work in a Fortune 500 company ... my thing to you would be, is it a good life lesson? Because when they go to work they are going to have to compete. Their boss can hire somebody in and that guy might lead the group,” Pitts said. “We can protect them in school and put them in a bubble or whatever we want to do, but are we really setting them up for success in the future? In the real world, life isn’t fair, work isn’t fair. I could walk in tomorrow and they could fire me because that guy’s better or he makes less and I have to figure out how to deal with that.”
An Athens parent, who has a son who will be a sophomore on the soccer team, echoed that sentiment.
“Life isn’t fair in Athens. Life isn’t fair in Sayre ... Personally, (I’d say) let them play. Kids will sort it out. Kids will work their way out,” he said.
School board member Jamie Westbrook told his colleagues that other communities have stepped up in the past to help Athens.
“In 2011, we had the flood here, right? They brought 20-some people down from Corning, Elmira, Horseheads, everywhere else to help clean out houses down here, and not one of those people (said) ‘It’s not my job.’ We did what we needed to do, which was the right thing,” Westbrook said. “These folks are a mile-and-a-half away. The kids want to play.”
Westbrook also pointed to how competition should be sought, not avoided.
“‘Foundations for future success.’ I’m not going against Athens students by doing this. I’m raising their game. I’m preparing them for the real world. You have to compete ... We need to compete. It’s not participation,” he said.
Board member Lisa Braund said she has had conversations about this issue and wondered what would happen if it were Athens in this position.
“What if this was reversed? What are we doing? What is it for? The kids? For us? Yes, we pay taxpayer money, but do you think the kids are that upset because they’re going to have to play against their rival? Everybody knows each other,” she said.
Braund also said this could lead to an important discussion among the school board members in Sayre.
“Maybe this is a segue where we can start, stop just putting out the fire — this is a very quick kind of like ‘We’ve got to figure this out now,’ but this is a short-term solution for a long-term problem,” Braund said. “We really need to empower the Sayre district to look at their long-term plan. What is their game plan? This is probably not going to get any better than it is right now.”
Following the discussion, Chuck Frisbie, Chris Jones, Kevin Rude, Natalie Smart, Westbrook and Braund all voted in favor of the agreement. John Cheresnowsky, John Johnson and Minnick voted against the measure.
Back in the spring, the Sayre Area School District came to an agreement with the Northeast Bradford School District to merge boys soccer programs for the upcoming year.
However, after Northeast Bradford learned that it would need to go up in classification and would have to forfeit any postseason opportunity due to that jump in class, the merger plan with Sayre fell apart.
According to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Johnson, the PIAA urged Athens and Sayre to look into merging both soccer programs for the upcoming season as numbers for both SHS programs were extremely low.
Since both Athens soccer programs already voluntarily play up in class in the PIAA postseason, they would still be able to compete in the playoffs even with a co-op agreement with Sayre.
According to information provided by Lezak and Pitts, the Sayre boys would add between 4-5 players and the girls around 7 to the Athens teams.
The Athens boys currently have 33 signed up for JV and varsity, while the girls team has 23 student-athletes signed up.
Following the meeting, Lezak and Pitts both spoke about why they thought it was important to support this merger.
“They are right across the community from us. Like we said in the meeting and a lot of board members highlighted that, we are a community. We’re called the Valley, we’re not called Athens and Sayre when people refer to this area,” Lezak said. “In my opinion, they need help. I’m in fire service, when they call for mutual aid, we go. We take $500,000 pieces of equipment across the road. They need our help this year. The kids love to play the sport that we love to coach. Yea, I’m going to coach them.”
“I think it’s important to look at the big picture. I understand the whole concept of competing districts, but at the end of the day for me as a coach and really as a person it’s about five kids or seven kids whatever it ends up being getting an opportunity to play in what I believe is a top-level program that we’ve built and a culture that I think will help them grow as student-athletes — and that’s really what you’re supposed to do as a district,” Pitts added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.