WELLSBORO — With a minute remaining in the game, Nate Quinn played Mason Hughey in on goal perfectly placing a through ball. Hughey sprinted towards goal before thundering a cross-body shot into the top right corner locking up a pivotal 2-1 victory over Wellsboro on Tuesday night.
“It’s awesome because I have only been playing with these guys for a season but I feel like I have been with them my whole career,” Hughey said. “At this rate we are on track for my first ever NTL title and it is a great feeling.”
Hughey, a senior forward, joined Athens this season after a merger with the Sayre boys soccer team.
“It was a great combination between the two players and it’s something we have worked on since the beginning of preseason,” Athens head coach Jake Lezak said. “We talk about attacking the corner of the eighteen yard box all the time. He had a fantastic finish and I think it is great for these guys.”
The Wellsboro offense is a well-oiled machine and several NTL defenses have struggled to keep it in check. Lezak and Hughey pointed out the impressive defensive performance from the Wildcats.
“I think our defense is what saved us,” Hughey said. “They stepped up in a big way winning balls out of the air and they won all of their one on one battles.”
“I thought as a team we defended really well,” Lezak said. “I think our back line handled a lot of adversity. They have a strong front, are very physical and our back line handled it with great poise and did not commit silly fouls and that is a huge testament to them.”
In the 52nd minute Hughey was taken down in the box. Hughey converted the penalty kick putting Athens up 1-0.
Matthew Richards answered back for Wellsboro, scoring a game tying header in the 68th minute. Athens and Wellsboro both shot six times on target.
Athens improved to 7-1 in NTL action, taking sole possession of first place in the conference. Athens has two NTL matches remaining and Wellsboro (6-1-1 in NTL) has one more conference matchup.
“It is great. They worked really hard. They earned it today and earned it on the training field,” Lezak said. “It has been a tough schedule for us and we have played a brutal non-league schedule and these guys knew what they needed to do and I think we are not where we need to be heading into the postseason but we are one step closer today.”
Athens hosts Galeton Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 5, Troy 1
MANSFIELD — Caiden Alexander scored four goals as North Penn-Liberty defeated Troy 5-1 on Tuesday evening.
Brady Spalding scored the lone goal for the Trojans. Zachary Wilcox, Jackson Brion, and Derek Litzelman each had an assist for the Mounties. Brion also scored a goal.
The Mounties outshot Troy 15-4.
Troy finishes it season hosting Athens on Saturday October 23 at a time yet to be announced.
