Athens knew they would need a strong pitching performance from Mason Lister for their NTL-finale against a North Penn-Mansfield team they edged at home earlier in the season by just one run.
They got that performance, as Lister was dominant for the Wildcats en route to a 7-0 victory at Smythe Park Monday afternoon.
“I knew I just had to come in and deal, throw strikes, hit the spots and let my fielders do the work like they normally do,” Lister said.
Lister, whose fastball sat in the low-mid 80s Monday, mowed through the Tiger lineup like a hot knife through butter, inducing plenty of swing and misses and a ton of weak contact. When NP-Mansfield did make contact, Athens played nearly perfect defense all game long.
“That’s how we want to be playing ball come postseason,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said.
To go along with stellar defense and pitching was an offense that seemed to find every hole in the Tiger defense. Athens didn’t necessarily have a ton of hard hits, according to Coach Havens, but they consistently found the right spots at the right time all game.
“We did a nice job with two outs. That’s where we got most of our rallies going. The bottom of our order tonight was huge.We did not hit anything hard, but we got key hits in a few spots,” Havens said.
Athens would plate two runs in the top of the first. Karter Rude singled and advanced to 2nd on a stolen base. Then, with two outs a Mason Lister pop-up fell into the bermuda triangle between shortstop, centerfield and second base to plate a run. Lucas Kraft then doubled down the left field line to score Lister to make it 2-0.
After shutting down the Tigers in the top of the first, Athens got it going. Two straight singled opened up the inning by Kaden Setzer and JJ Babcock before a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line by Dylan Merritt loaded the bases for the top of the order. NP-Mansfield tried to get out of the jam and retired the next two, but Cam Sullivan blooped a hit into right field that brought home two as Athens extended their lead to 4-0.
Once again Lister shut down the opposition, and Athens would add to their lead in the top of the third. Lucas Kraft reached on an error by the left fielder, Jaron Glisson singled to right field, and Setzer brought home Kraft when his hit was misplayed by the left fielder to make it 5-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
The game would remain scoreless until the top of the fifth when Athens would strike again. A one-out walk by Glisson was followed by two singles from Setzer and Babcock, with Babcokc plating Glisson. Merritt would bring around Setzer on an error at second base, and Athens led 7-0.
Lister stranded a runner at 2nd in the 5th, one of the few scoring chances for the Tigers, and after getting the first two outs of the 6th on strikeouts, Lister was lifted from the game due to the 100-pitch count maximum, with a line of no runs allowed, three hits and nine strikeouts.
Cam Sullivan came on in relief for Athens and pitched 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, as Athens won, 7-0.
Athens is back in action today on the road against Lansing.
