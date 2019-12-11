It was a big season for Athens senior Abby Sindoni.
The Wildcats star came back from an injury that had slowed her career, and helped guide Athens to a second straight District 4 title this year.
Individually Sindoni was NTL Player of the Year and All-Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Now, Sindoni can add one more big title, all-state, after earning the coaches association honors.
“It feels great to earn this, especially after my injury,” Sindoni said. “I never thought I’d be back to where I am now, but I worked really hard and I’m thankful for a good recovery.”
While Sindoni was the one earning all-state honors, she can see some of her younger teammates earning the same honors in the near future. She hopes this honor helps to show them what is possible.
“I hope this motivates the younger girls to push super hard no matter what they are faced with,” Sindoni said. “They are all amazing players and have so much to show. I hope they do amazing next year.”
