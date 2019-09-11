Athens’ Abby Sindoni scored her 50th career goal as the Wildcats defeated Sayre 10-0 in NTL girls’ soccer action Tuesday.
“It feels good to be my 50th because I’ve been through a lot with my ACL and stuff but at the end of the day the team winning is what matters,” Sindoni said. “And I think we have been doing well with that.”
Sindoni got the mark on the second goal of her hat trick while also getting an assist.
“I wondered a lot if I would ever be the player I was before the injury and I had lots of questions about even coming back to the sport,” she remarked. “But I did and I’m very happy I did. It took a while to be back but I’m to 100 percent and that’s what makes it even better.”
Hannah Walker had two goals while Emma Roe, Krysta Manning, Ally Thoman and Hannah Blackman also found the back of the net.
Haley Chambers had two assists for Athens with Blackman also getting a helper.
Towanda 4, Williamson 1
TOWANDA — Mirra Neilson had two goals as the Knights pulled away for the NTL girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Back to back first half goals — one from Bella Hurley and another from Neilson — put Towanda up 2-0.
Early in the second half Neilson put Towanda up 3-0 with Olivia Sparbanie scoring the final goal for the Black Knights. Williamson’s Claire Miller scored with just over five minutes left for the Warriors goal.
Towanda out shot Williamson 30-6 and had a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
Abby Ackley made 30 saves in net for the Warriors while Erin Barrett had six saves for Towanda.
Wyalusing 1, Wellsboro 0
Layla Botts’ goal proved to be the difference in a defensive battle during NTL girls’ soccer action Tuesday.
Olivia Spencer and Hailey Jayne both had an assist on the score.
Wyalusing out shot Wellsboro 28-19 and had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Ram goalie Pearl O’Connor made 22 saves in net while Wellsboro’s Lilly Abadi stopped 14 shots.
Troy 9, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Nicole McClellan had four goals and three assists as the Trojans picked up an NTL girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Morgan Graybill added three goals with two assists while Morgan May chipped in with two goals.
Anneliese Getola and Caelyn Pine both earned an assist in the contest.
Troy out shot NPM 17-1 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Trojan goalie Autumn Dixon made one save while NPM’s Sara Swingle made 11 saves in goal.
Troy defeated NPM 3-2 in JV action. Scoring for the Tigers were Mackenzie Kieser and Khloe Mitstifer.
BOYS
Sullivan County 5, Muncy 1
The Griffins busted open a close game with four second half goals in Mid-Penn boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
Just before the half Sullivan’s Yasler Montero scored off a Trace Neary helper to make it 1-0 Griffins.
Less than seven minutes into the second half Rocky Finnegan found the back of the net on an unassisted attempt for a 2-0 lead.
At 32:13 Jalen Thomas scored off a Trace Neary assist followed by Trey Higley scoring off a Thomas helper at the 24:48 mark.
Muncy’s Connor Sosono got them on the scoreboard but Thomas got the final score with 13:04 left to play.
Sullivan out shot Muncy 9-6 and had a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
Griffin Owen Schweitzer made five saves in net.
Sullivan will host Galeton on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.