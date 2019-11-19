Athens’ Abby Sindoni was named the NTL Player of the Year for 2019 girls’ soccer.
Her teammate Haley Chambers is the Defensive Player of the Year while Towanda’s Teagan Willey is the Offensive Player of the Year.
The first team consists of Sindoni (forward), Willey (midfield) and Chambers (defense) along with Towanda’s Erin Barrett (goalie) and Porschia Bennett (defense); Troy’s Emma Mack (defense), Emmi Ward (defense) and Nicole McClellan (forward); Athens’ Emma Roe (midfield), Williamson’s Kiersten Green (midfield), Wellsboro’s Jena Boyce (midfield), Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne (forward) and Sayre’s Roz Haney (forward).
On second team are Troy’s Autumn Dixon (goalie), Sophie Shedden (defense), Camille McRoberts (midfield) and Morgan Graybill (forward); Athens’ Bailey Dakos (defense), Hannah Blackman (midfield) and Hannah Walker (forward); Towanda’s Hannah Chandler (midfield) and Mira Neilson (forward); Wellsboro’s Lauren Singer (defense), NP-Mansfield’s Gracie Snyder (defense), NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman (midfield), Sayre’s Abby Moliski (midfield) and Williamson’s Claire Miller (forward).
Athens’ Rich Pitts was named the Coach of the Year.
