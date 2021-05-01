WYSOX — The Athens softball team scored six runs over the final three innings to break open a tie game and beat Towanda 9-5.
With the game tied at three after four, Athens got three in the fifth, two in the sixth and a run in the seventh.
Towanda got two back in the seventh, but that’s as close as the game got.
Ashlyn VanFleet had a 4-for-4 game with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Wildcats.
Harley Sullivan had a pair of doubles, and scored two runs, and Audrey Hatch had two hits and scored two runs.
Caydence Macik had a hit and scored a run and Aliyah Butler had a hit and an RBI, while Bradyn Wood and Addy Repsher each had a hit and an RBI.
Ally Thoman and Mallory Mummert each scored runs for the Wildcats.
Repsher struck out four in three innings and Butler struck out two in four innings.
Athena Chacona, Jocelyn Bennett and Saige Greenland had two hits each for Towanda.
Chacona and Greenland each had doubles, Greenland had an RBI and a run scored and Bennett had two RBI.
Lizzy Matera, Shaylee Greenland and Addie Maynard had hits for Towanda. Maynard had an RBI and a run scored and Haiely Kapichok scored two runs, while Shaylee Ackley scored a run.
Maddie Maynard struck out five for Towanda in five innings and Shaylee Greenland struck out one in two innings.
