CANTON — In a back and forth matchup, Athens scored in four of the first five innings on their way to a 10-8 win over Canton.
Athens scored three in the top of the first, but Canton came right back with two of their own.
Both teams scored two runs in the third, before Athens scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth to go up 9-4.
Canton got four runs in the sixth inning to get within 9-8, before Athens scored a run in the seventh to seal the win.
Audrey Hatch had a home run, among her two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Megan Collins had two hits, with a double, and three RBI in the win.
Harley Sullivan had three hits and scored a run and Addy Repsher had three hits and two RBI.
Caydence Macik had a hit and scored two runs and Ashlynn VanFleet had a hit and an RBI with two runs scored.
Mallory Mummert had a hit and scored a run and Macie Coyle had a hit and scored a run, while Ciara Devine scored a run.
Canton got two hits, with a double from Keri Wesneski, who had an RBI and scored two runs and Katie Shay had two hits and an RBI.
Molly Ward had a double, three RBI and she scored a run and Jillaney Hartford and Jillian Shay each had two hits and they scored a run.
Emmi Ward had a hit and scored two runs and Sara Saar had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Allyson Butcher had an RBI.
Repsher struck out four in 5 1/3 innings for Athens and Macik struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Jillian Shay struck out three in five innings for Canton and Wesneski struck out one in two innings.
CV 11, Troy 1
WESTFIELD — The Indians scored in every inning of the win.
CV scored two in the first, four in the second, a run in the third, two in the fourth and a run in both the fifth and sixth innings of the victory.
Makayla Vargason and Megan Hyde each had home runs in the game. Vargeson had two RBI and Hyde had a solo home run.
Maddie McClaren had a double and scored a run and Maddie Hoopes had a pair of hits, with a double, and a run scored.
Abby Ackley had three hits, with a double, and two runs scored.
Ruby Sherman had a hit and scoerd two runs and Mackenzie Surine had a double.
Logan Hamilton had a double and scored three runs for CV.
Sherman struck out six for CV.
Caitlyn Knapp had a pair of hits and scored a run for Troy. Tyra Williams, Olivia Tate and Hannah Darrow added hits for Troy.
Lindsay Steele struck out three for Troy.
Williamson 12, NP-Liberty 9
The Warriors scored five runs in the first, and nine in the first three innings of the win.
Molli Hall had two hits with an RBI for NP-Liberty and Kiersten Mitstifer had three hits with an RBI.
Hayley Ridge had a double and two RBI and Peyton Chapel had a triple and an RBI.
Bridgette Russell had two hits and an RBI and Saige Lehman had a double.
Jenna McMullen started on the mound, followed by Chapel and McKenzi Tice.
