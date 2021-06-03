WILLIAMSPORT—Athens had their chance early, but after the first two batters of the game reached, Shamokin’s Hornberger was feeling it the rest of the way in the District 4 Class AAAA semifinals against No. 3 Athens.
Hornberger came back to strikeout three after two singles from Athens to open the game. It set the tempo of the Shamokin pitcher as she finished with 10 strikeouts as the Indians won 6-0 over Athens.
The win means Shamokin will play No. 1 Danville Thursday at 4:30 p.m. back at Elm Park in Williamsport.
“She set the momentum for us in the first inning,” Shamokin coach Rick Kashner said. “We battled. From that point forward that’s what we did.”
Hornberger proved her worth throughout the contest.
In the opening inning, Hornberger gave up two singles to start to Harley Sullivan and Audrey Hatch. It instantly put the pressure on Hornberger, who escaped the inning with three consecutive strikeouts.
“I came into this game very nervous,” Hornberger said. “It was just pregame nerves. After the first two batters I knew where I had to put the ball. That’s what changed for me. I just put it where I had to put it.”
Hornberger opened all the counts with strikes and overpowered the hitters to get out of the opening jam. After the first two hits of the game, Hornberger was dominant.
Hornberger recorded ten strikeouts as she put the team on her back. After that first inning the only hit for the Wildcats was a second Sullivan single.
“It’s a good feeling knowing you can put the ball wherever you want to put it,” Hornberger said. “Once we get the run support, I feel like we have runs we can give up. We don’t have to be as tight on defense.”
Any run support was enough for Hornberger as she tossed a complete game shutout to go with her ten strikeouts.
The offense got rolling in the second when Brooke Sebasovich opened the inning with a double. She moved around when Kate Glosek and Lauren Noll followed with back-to-back singles. Noll scored Sebasovich for the game’s initial run.
Emma Kurtz hit a triple in the inning and two more runs scored for the Indians as they took a 3-0 lead on Tigers at the conclusion of the second inning. Kurtz later scored in the fourth when she opened the inning with a single.
Kutz was outstanding, but the main support for Shamokin came from the bottom four hitters. Sebasovich, Glosek, Noll, and Cadence Barnes scored five of the Indians six runs on the night.
“We are a good hitting team,” Kashner said. “When the top of our order isn’t hot, the middle and the bottom of the order are. We did well with the middle and bottom of our order. They did great.”
Athens defense kept the game close early as Kurtz was thrown out attempting to go home on a single. Petrovich got caught stealing second to end the fourth and a runner was doubled up on second to end the fifth.
Caydence Macik started for Athens. She allowed six runs — one earned — nine hits, and she struck out two and walked three in 5 1/3 innings of work. Aaliyah Butler threw 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.