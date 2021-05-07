ATHENS — Down by two runs in the third inning, the Athens Wildcats softball team looked like they would drop their second contest of the season to the Wellsboro Hornets, falling to them by one earlier on in the season on the road.
Junior Caydence Macik smacked a ball into left centerfield for the grand slam to take a 4-2 lead. The WIldcats would never look back after that as they cruised in the next two innings to win in a five-inning mercy rule by a score of 13-3.
After Macik’s home run, the WIldcats tacked on five more runs in the fourth inning, followed by another run from Wellsboro to bring the score to 9-3 off an RBI single. Athens added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while using just one out to claim the 10-run victory.
Senior Mallory Mummert had three hits in three at bats to go along with three runs which led the team in both categories. Junior Macie Coyle, sophomore Addy Repsher and Macik were all able to contribute two hits a piece.
Macik led the home squad with a whopping 7 RBI, while Mummert and senior Harley Sullivan had one RBI each.
Audrey Hatch and Aliyah Butler added hits for the Wildcats.
Hatch scored a run and Harley Sullivan scored two runs. Macik and Ashlyn VanFleet scored runs and Repsher scored a run, while Mummert scored three runs, Coyle scored two runs and Mackenzie Morgan scored a run.
Jordyn Abernathy, Emma Coolidge, Rylie Boyce, Jena Boyce and Kerrah Clymer had hits for Wellsboro, Rylie Boyce a double. Maddi Bordas, Rylie Boyce and Abernathy scored runs and Coolidge and Abernathy had RBI.
Wellsboro now drops their fourth game of the season now standing with a 9-4. They will be back in action tomorrow when they travel to Towanda.
Athens now improves to 14-3 with a 6-1 division record, now two games ahead with a first place standing in the NTL Large schools division. They will have a quick turnaround also playing tomorrow, when they take on a challenging test in the Wyalusing Rams tomorrow afternoon at home.
