The Athens softball team stayed unbeaten with an 18-9 win over Troy on Thursday.
Harley Sullivan had a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats in the game.
Caydence Macik had two hits, with a double, two RBI and three runs scored and Aliyah Butler had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Mallry Mummert had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
Megan Collins and Macie Coyle each had hits for Athens. Collins had two RBI and a run scored and Coyle had an RBI and a run scored.
Audrey Hatch scored three runs, Ashlyn VanFleet scored two runs and Addy Repsher scored a run in the game.
Butler struck out nine on the mound for Athens.
Tyra Williams had three hits, a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored.
Rachel Kingsley, Taylor Williams and Olivia Tate all had two hits in the game for Troy.
Kingsley scored a run, Tate had two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored and Williams scored two runs.
Arian Wilcox had a hit and an RBI and Lindsay Steele had a hit and scored a run, while MaKenna Matthews scored a run.
Steele struck out five for Troy in 5 1/3 innings and Matthews pitched 2/3 of an inning of relief.
Sullivan County 20, Benton 4
The Griffins drew 14 walks in the victory on Thursday.
Lorena Marquardt had two hits, with three RBI and two runs scored for the Griffins and Samantha Albright had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Jaeden Patson had a triple and scored two runs and Mallory Dickinson had a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Peyton Pretti had a hit, three runs scored and an RBBI.
Ava Dunham had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Brianna Bottiglieri scored two runs and Brooke Jordan and Kaelyn Wettlaufer each scored runs, while Chloe Burke scored two runs.
Rupert Carly started and struck out two and Marquardt and Brooke Jordan combined to strike out one in relief.
NP-Liberty 12, Wellsboro 8
Mollie Hall, Hayley Ridge, Saige Lehman and Megan Spohn had hits for NP-Liberty in the game.
Hall scored a run, Ridge scored two runs and Lehman and Spohn scored runs in the game.
Kiersten Mitstifer scored two runs for NPL and Bridgette Russell had an RBI, while Megan Tice had an RBI and a run scored.
Peyton Chapel had an RBI and scored two runs and Alexia Kshir and Hannah Grinnell each scored runs in the game.
Jordyn Abernathy had two triples for Wellsboro, with two runs and
Jenna McMullen started and pitched 4 1/3 innings for NP-Liberty and Clymer started for Wellsboro.
Kerrah Clymer had two hits, with a triple, and two runs scored and Jena Boyce scored a run.
Maddie Bordas had two doubles for Wellsboro and Jessa Lohr had a hit.
Emma Coolidge had two hits, with two runs scored and Chelsie English had a hit and scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.