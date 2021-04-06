WESTFIELD — The Athens girls moved to 4-0 with a 14-13 win in eight innings over CV in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
It was a quick start for both teams as both teams scored five runs in the first inning.
After the first inning, the Indians settled down and shut Athens out the next four innings.
CV got two runs in the second, and a run in the third as they led 8-5 after five.
In the sixth both teams scored a pair of runs and CV led 10-7 entering the seventh.
Athens exploded for six runs in the seventh inning to take an 13-8 lead, but the Indians tied things in the bottom of the seventh with five runs.
Athens won it in the eighth as Macie Coyle reached on an error. After a Harley Sullivan single, Audrey Hatch drove in Coyle with the winning run.
Katie Adams drove in the game-tying run in the seventh inning for the Indians to force extra innings, after a two-run triple by McKenna Cary.
Caydence Macik had a home run among her three hits, with four RBI and two runs scored for the Wildcats. Addy Repsher also had a home run among her two hits, with three RBI and a run scored.
Harley Sullivan had three hits, with a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Athens in the win.
Hatch had four hits, three runs scored and two RBI and Aliyah Butler had two hits.
Mallory Mummert had a hit and scored a run and Coyle had a hit and scored two runs.
Ally Thoman had a stolen base and scored a run. Ashlyn VanFleet scored a run.
Butler started on the mound, followed by Repsher and Macik for Athens. The three struck out eight.
Makayla Vargeson had two home runs with four RBI and two runs scored for the Indians.
Adams had four hits, with an RBI and three runs scored and Maddie Hoopes had three hits, with a run scored and an RBI, one of her hits was a double.
Logan Hamilton had a home run in the first inning and Mackenzie Surine had a double and scored a run.
Abby Ackley had an RBI and scored a run and Ruby Sherman had a hit.
Megan Hyde had two hits and scored a run.
Autumn Outman had two hits and scored a run and Cary had two hits, with a triple, a run and two RBI and Keyana Thomas scored a run.
BASEBALL
Athens 18, CV 10
WESTFIELD — Down 7-3 after two innings, the Athens Wildcats scored seven in the third on their way to an 18-10 win over Cowanesque Valley.
The Wildcats led 11-8 entering the sixth when they scored five more to put the game away.
Lucas Kraft had four hits, with a double, six RBI and two runs scored for Athens in the win and Glisson had four hits, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kyler Setzer had three hits, with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored and Karter Rude had two doubles with an RBI and two runs scored.
Cameron Sullivan had two hits, two RBI and a run scored and Dylan Merritt, Kaden Setzer and Tucker Brown had hits. Brown scored a run and Setzer had an RBI. Merritt scored two runs.
Jared Peterson scored a run and Tanner Dildine scored two runs in the game.
Garrett Thetga started for Athens, striking out one and Kraft struck out four in 5 1/3 innings of relief.
Tucker St. Peter had two doubles and three RBI, with a run scored and McGwire Painter had two hits ,with three RBI and a run scored.
Caleb Morgan had a hit and scored a run and Mikey Sipps had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Barnes had a doubl and scored two runs and Alex Monroe and Coen Kemp had hits and scored runs, while Ben Cooper scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.