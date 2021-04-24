SAYRE — Athens had the bats singing, racking up 14 hits on the way to an n18-0 NTL win over Sayre Friday.
Ashlyn VanFleet had two singles, a triple, three runs and three RBI for Athens.
Allah Butler and Mallory Muniment added two hits and two RBI with Mummert also adding two runs.
Audrey Hatch had one hit but accounted for five RBI and scored three runs.
Also for Athens, Harkey Sullivan had a hit and three runs; Allie Thomas had a single and a run; Carlie Simpson added a single, two runs and an RBI; Addy Repsher had a single, a run and an RBI; and Macie Coyle finished with a hit, two runs and one RBI.
Allah Butler went the distance for Athens, allowing four hits in a 41-pitch outing.
Maisie Smith, Hailey McCaig, Lizzy Shaw and Olivia Corbin were credited with hits for Sayre. Allyssa Murielle and Corbin stared pitching duties for Sayre.
Loyalsock 14,
Wyalusing 0
The Rams were shutout in the first game at the Wililamsport Tournament.
Hailey Jayne had the Rams lone hit in the game.
Summer McNulty was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run, two RBI and three runs for Loyalsock, while Jocelyn Cruz had a double, a triple and three runs scored.
Wellsboro 14, Galeton 2
Maddi Bordas had a home run for Wellsboro in the win.
Bordas had a duble and home run with three RBI and two runs scored and Jena Boyce had three hits, with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Kerrah Clymer had two hits, with a double, two runs and three RBI.
Chelsie English and Rylie Boyce each had hits, English scored two runs and Boyce scored a run and drove in two runs.
Molly Ingerick scored a run and Olivia Servatius had an RBI and a run scored. Olivia Crocco, Carolyn Warner and Jordyn Abernathy all scored runs.
Rylie Boyce struck out nine while throwing a one-hitter.
Mikayla Schott struck out three and Bailee Holleran finished on the mound of Galeton.
Chloe Fuller scored a run and Canielle Clycomb scored a run, while Chase Ditzler had an RBI for Galeton.
Montgomery 10, Sullivan County 0, 6 innings
Jaeden Patson had a triple for Sullivan County and Carly Rupert and Kyler Burke had hits in the game.
Lorena Marquardt struck out one in 4 1/3 innings and Brooke Jordan threw the final 1 1/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.