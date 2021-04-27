ATHENS — The Athens softball team has shown throughout the first half of the spring 2021 season that they just need a quick spark to jumpstart a big rally. The Wildcats were able to do that again today on their home field as they found themselves down early in the contest. They were able to rattle off 10 straight runs in their half of the third inning to earn themselves an 18-8 victory over the Williamson Warriors.
Williamson raced out to the lead first as they cracked the bats in the top of the first inning. They were able to pour in three runs first to put the Wildcats in an early hole.
In the bottom half of the inning, Athens was able to get back those three runs as senior Harley Sullivan ripped a triple into left field to drive in two runs. She was able to go home on the next at bat to tie the ball game up at three at the end of the first.
Williamson and Athens traded one run each in the second inning to tie the ball game up at four. Williamson made a stop at the end of the inning as the Wildcats left the bases loaded and were unable to take the lead.
In the next inning, the Wildcats showed dominance as they scored 10 runs to take command. Mallory Mummert got things started with a two-run home run to take the lead at 6-4. Six runs later, Caydence Macik hit another two-run shot to end the inning that most Wildcats were able to get a hit.
That run allowed them to get out a 14-4 lead, which the home squad turned into a 18-8 victory at the end of the fifth inning. Athens ended the contest with three home-runs in an offensive showcase.
Audrey Hatch had four hits, with a HR and two RBI, with two runs scored and Sullivan had a double, a triple, three runs and two RBI.
Macik had the solo home run and Aliyah Butler had three hits and scored two runs, while Mummert had a home run, a triple, four RBI and three runs.
Addy Repsher had three hits, three RBI, two runs and Collins had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Ally Thoman scored a run.
Gracie Stephens had a hit and scored a run for Williamson and Peyton Blend scored a run.
Mikenna Buchanan had a hit and scored a run and Lateisha Peterson scored a run.
Madisen Cody had a hit and scored a run and Skylar Smith had two hits and scored a run.
Kaylee Stafford had a hit and scored a run and Abigail Root had a pair of hits.
Athens now improves their impressive record to 10-2 on the spring season
