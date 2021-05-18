ATHENS — The Wildcats rallied to win a high-scoring matchup in a key NTL showdown 16-14 with NP-Liberty on Monday.
With the win Athens and Wyalusing remain tied with three league losses. The two teams square off at Wyalusing today.
Down 13-9 in the bottom of the fifth, Athens scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get within two runs.
NP-Liberty added a run in the sixth, but Athens scored five in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.
The sixth-inning rally started with a two-out double by Harley Sullivan.
After an Audrey Hatch RBI single and a Caydence Macik walk, Athens got three-straight hits, as Mallory Mummert had a two-run single. Addy Repsher had an RBI single and Aliyah Butler followed with an RBI double driving in the runs that proved to be the difference in the game.
Sullivan had a single, double and triple, with four runs scored and Hatch had two hits and scored two runs.
Macik had a single, double and triple, three RBI and five runs scored and Mummert had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored.
Butler had two hits and an RBI and Carly Simpson had a hit.
Peyton Chapel had a three-run home run and scored twice for NP-Liberty.
McKenzi Tice had a hit and scored two runs and Mollie Hall had two hits and scored two runs for NP-Liberty.
Hayley Ridge had a hit and scored a run and Megan Spohn scored two runs.
Saige Lehman had a hit and scored two runs and Alexa Kshir had a hit, while Kiersten Mitstifer scored two runs and Hannah Grinnell had a hit and scored a run.
Wyalusing 8, Troy 2
WYALUSING — Hailey Jayne had another strong game on the mound for the Rams, pitching them to a sixth-straight win.
Jayne struck out 10 in a four-hitter.
In the six game win streak she has four shutouts, and has allowed just five runs.
Jenelle Johns had three hits and Laci Norton had two for the Rams in the win.
Johns scored a run and Norton had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Haley McGroarty and London Edwards each had doubles for the Rams. McGroarty had two RBI and scored a run.
Hailey Jayne and Imogen Herbert had hits for Wyalusing. Jayne had an RBI and a run scored and Herbert scored a run, while Callie Bennett scored two runs.
Taylor Williams had a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored for Troy and Rachel Kingsley had two doubles and scored a run for the Trojans.
Canton 12, Towanda 4
The Warriors scored four runs in the third and four in the fifth in the win.
Molly Ward had a home run among her three hits, driving in a run and scoring three.
Katie Shay, Allyson Butcher, Mae Kinner and Sara Saar all had two hits in the game, Shay had a double.
Shay had two RBI and scored a run, Butcher had two RBI, Saar scored a run and Kinner had two RBI and scored two runs.
Alexis Baldwin had a double, two RBI and a run scored and Keri Wesneski and Emmi Ward had hits. Ward had an RBI and scored a run.
Jillian Shay had an RBI in the game and Taylor Acla scored three runs.
Shay struck out three on the mound.
Shaylee Greenland had three hits for Towanda and Paige Perry had two hits. Both had an RBI.
Hailey Kapichok had a double and Saige Greenland, Jocelyn Bennett, Brea Overpeck, Athena Chacona, Maddie Maynard and Lizzy Matera all had hits.
Overpeck and Chacona had RBI. Saige Greenland and Overpeck scored runs, while Mia Savercool scored twice.
Shaylee Greenland struck out four on the mound.
Wellsboro 7, CV 5
The Hornets scored in each of the first four innings to keep their NTL title hopes alive.
Athens and Wyalusing currently sit atop the league standings with three league losses each, while Wellsboro is one game back.
Athens and Wyalusing meet today.
Abbye Cavanaugh had a home run for the Hornets on Monday.
Kerrah Clymer, Maddi Bordas, Jena Boyce, Chelsie English, Emma Coolidge and Jordyn Abernathy all had two-hit games for Wellsboro.
Clymer had an RBI and scored two runs and Bordas had an RBI. Boyce had a triple and three RBI and English had a double and scored a run.
Coolidge scored a run and Abernathy had two doubles and scored two runs.
Abby Ackley and Tabbitha Piper each had doubles for CV. Piper had two RBI and scored a run.
Katie Adams, Madison Hoopes, Makayla Vargeson and Megan Hyde all had hits in the game.
Hyde, Makenzie Surine, Autumn Outman and Ruby Sherman all scored runs.
Waverly 22, Watkins Glen 3
The Wolverines got four hits from Sidney Tomasso in the victory on Monday.
Tomasso had a triple among her four hits, driving in two and scoring four runs.
Olivia Robinson had three hits in the game, two of them doubles. Robinsn drove in three runs and scored four runs.
Jaydn Babcock had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Audrey Ennis, Alyssa Sindoni, Hali Jenner, Peyton Shaw, Hannah Burgess and Alyvia Daddona had hits for Athens.
Ennis had an RBI and a run scored and Sindoni had two RBI and two runs scored.
Jenner and Burgess each had two RBI and two runs scored and Shaw and Babcock each had two RBI and scored three runs and Daddona had two RBI and scored a run.
Lourden Benjamin had an RBI for Waverly.
Tomasso went the five innings on the mound, striking out five.
Bucktail 18, Sullivan County 3
Bucktail scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to pull away for the win.
Carly Rupert had the Griffins lone hit.
Jaeden Patson, Mallory Dickinson and Chloe Burke scored runs for the Griffins.
Notre Dame 15, Newark Valley 0
Shannon Maloney had three hits, with four RBI in the win.
Ava Mustico and Olivia Switzer each had two hits, with Mustico driving in two runs.
Switzer and Ellie Mustico combined on a one-hit shutout.
After homering in four straight games, and seven times in eight games this year, Lawson Bigelow was intentionally walked three times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.