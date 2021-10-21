TOWANDA — The Athens volleyball team clinched a postseason berth and eliminated Towanda from postseason contention on a 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over the Black Knights on Wednesday night.
Athens went up 12-8 in the first game forcing Towanda to take a timeout. The Lady Wildcats went on a huge run finishing the game 25-10.
In the second game, Athens trailed 16-13, but once again a major run saw the Lady Wildcats close out the set 25-16.
In the third game, Towanda ran out of steam falling behind 16-4 in the final set. Athens put its foot off of the gas for a moment allowing Towanda back in the game 20-15, however the game finished 25-17.
“It was a great win and we are excited especially with all the jumping around and rescheduling,” Athens head coach Heather Hanson said. “The girls showed up to play.”
Ally Martin finished with a team high 11 kills, and also registered 15 digs. Audrey Clare was influential on offense putting up nine kills and 11 assists.
Athens Setter Jenny Ryan conducted the attack recording seven kills, 17 assists, and 19 digs.
“I pulled our great setter Jenny at the end of the third game because we won’t have her on Saturday when we play Berwick so that will be interesting,” Hanson said.
For Towanda, Paige Manchester recorded eight kills and 13 digs. Brea Overpeck finished with three digs, 11 assists, and three kills. Gracie Schoonover had six kills and two blocks.
Towanda hosts Sayre next Monday at 7:30 p.m. Athens will travel to play top seeded Berwick (14-2) on Saturday in the first round of the District 2-4 playoffs.
Tuesday
Willamsport 3,
Towanda 1
The Towanda volleyball team needed a win to improve over .500 on the season but lost to Williamsport 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11.
For Towanda, Paige Manchester recorded three points, 11 kills, six blocks, and 15 digs. Addy Maynard finished with 10 points, 18 digs, and one assist.
Maddy Maynard led the Lady Black Knights in digs, recording 19. Brea Overpeck chipped in four points, four kills, 16 assists, and 11 digs.
Also posting a standout performance for Towanda, Gracie Schoonover had 13 kills, five blocks, and one dig.
Canton 3, Wyalusing 0
Canton picked up a crucial victory over Wyalusing on Tuesday night winning 25-11, 25-16, 26-24.
Allyson Butcher filled the stat sheet for the Lady Warriors with 15 points, two aces, 16 assists, and 11 digs. Aislyn Williams recorded 10 kills and 12 digs.
For Wyalusing, Emilee Otis had 13 assists, Priscilla Newton had 15 digs, and Reanne Rodriguez recorded 1o digs.
Canton travels to play Northeast Bradford tonight at 7 p.m. Wyalusing plays in Sayre on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.