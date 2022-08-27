LISTER PASS

Athens’ Mason Lister makes a pass with heavy pressure from an EEA defender on Friday night.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

ATHENS — Athens hosted Executive Education Academy (EEA) looking for a win on opening night, but explosive plays from the visiting Raptors left the Wildcats reeling headed into halftime.

The Wildcats played better in the second half but could not mount a comeback, falling 33-14 in their season opener at Alumni Stadium.