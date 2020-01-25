TOWANDA — Athens pulled away from Towanda to earn a 63-38 win in NTL Division-I boys’ basketball action Friday.
Athens led 25-16 after the first quarter but the Knights kept it to single digits at the half, down just 32-24.
The Wildcats managed to break free in the third to nab the win.
Aaron Lane had 29 points, seven steals and six rebounds to lead Athens as Tucker Brown netted 12 to go with seven boards.
JJ Babcock scored 11 points to go with 12 rebounds for the double-double, Damian Hudson had six points and six assists, Mason Lister and Brady Smith both notched two points a piece and Troy Pritchard finished with one point.
Lister also grabbed five boards, with Smith nabbing four.
Kolby Hoffman had 11 points with seven boards to lead Towanda as Trent Kithcart netted 10 points to go with four boards and three steals.
Nate Parker had nine points, five steals and four boards, Mason Hartmann had four points, Tanner Kunkle notched three points with six boards, four assists and three steals and Hunter Johnson finished with one points.
Sullivan County 67, CMVT 33
Jalen Thomas had 16 points, six assists and seven steals as the Griffins picked up a Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Friday.
Justin Metzger added 16 points and five boards with Alex Schweitzer scoring 11 points to go with five rebounds.
Bryon Fitzgerald notched six points, Riley King and Maddox Bahr each had five points, Sam Carpenter netted three, Trey Higley and Landon Baldwin both scored two and Gerhett Parrish rounded things out with one point.
Sullivan won the JV game 54-6 as Higley had 15 points.
The Griffins host Benton at 1:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.