ATHENS — Athens boys and girls competed against Mansfield and Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, sweeping both the boys and girls competitions.
Athens girls totaled 106 points to 33 for Mansfield and 31 for NEB.
On the boys’ side of the ledger,m Athens finished with 94.67 points to 50.33 for Mansfield and 38 for NEB.
Noprtheast Bradford will run with Canton and Towanda at Wyalusing on Monday.
Next up for Athens is the NTL Championships on May 13.
Boys
Athens and Northeast ran alone in the 4x800 relay with Athens’ team of Sander Bertsch, Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger and Kyle Anthony taking the win in 8:58.70. NEB’s Aiden Kapr, Shakei Smith, Ryan Jones and Brandon Kuhn ran a 9:04.94.
Athens’ Levi Kuhns took the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.54 seconds. NEB’s Austin Kithcart was second in 17.87 and Ronal Ankam of Athens was third in 18.12.
Athens’ Jaden Wright won the 100 dash in 11.64 with teammates Kolsen Keathley second in 11.93 and Carter Lewis third in 12.05.
Anthony took the 1600 with a time of 5:00.91 and teammate Ethan Hicks was third in 5:05.16.
Kuhns, Keathley, Lewis and Wright gave Athens a win in the 4x100 with a time of 46.27. NEB took third with a 48.57 by Galvan Merritt, Jace Nichols, Brendon Allen and Cesar Alverez.
Northeast Bradford’s Smith won the 400 in 54.78 with Athens’ Ryan Thompson second in 56.40.
Ankam topped the field in the 300 hurdles, running a 46.22 with Kuhns second in 46.42.
The 800 went to Mansfield’s Noah Shedden in 2:08.03. Anthony finished second in 2:08.18 and Kuhn was third for NEB in 2:11.01.
Wright made it a sweep of the sprints for Athens by taking the 200 in 23.79 with Carter second in 24.19 and Keathley third with a 24.30.
Athens’ Ethan Hicks won the 3200 with a time of 11:11.63. NEB’s Ryan Jones as second in 11:57.92 and Athens’ Izaak Hobday was third in 12:12.53.
The 4x400 relay went to Athens’ Ankam, Lewis, Thompson and Anthony with a time of 3:47.76.
The shot put was won by Northeast Bradford’s Dan Seeley with a distence of 4309 1/2. Seeley’s teammate, Ethan Finch, was second with a 38-8 1/2
Seeley also got the discus with a distance of 143-1 and Finch was second with a 137-11. Athens’ Josh Martin took third with a 110-9.
Wright added a win in the long jump, clearing 18-5. Cam Whitmarsh was third for the Wildcats with a 17-9.
Mansfield went 1-2 in the triple jump but Athens’ Peter jones was third clearing 36-3.
NEB’s Kithcart took the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-10 and Athens’ Keegan Congdon was third with a height of 4-10.
Denlinger took on the pole vault all alone and won with an 8-6.
Girls
Athens took the 4x800 relay with Thea Bentley, Abby Prickitt, Audrey Clare and Mya Thompson running a time of 12:43.23.
Athens Hannah Walker and Emily Hendserson ran the 100 hurdles with Walker running a 17.44 to Henderson’s 18.21. The same pair went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles with Walker finishing in 49.73 and Henderson in 1:08.29.
Mansfield went 1-2 in the 100, but Athens took third with Jenny Ryan’s 14.23.
Northeast Bradford’s Grecelyn Laudermilch won the 1600 in 5:23.22. Overshadowing that was Emma Bronson, who set a new school record in the event with a time of 5:24.94 in a second-place run. Athens’ Sara Bronson was third with a time of 5:25.40.
Henderson, Ryan, Hannah Walker and Addison Wheeler gave Athens a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 56.49.
Athens went 1-2 in the 400 with Cassy Friend getting the win in 1:04.84 and Mya Thompson second in 1:07.45. NEB’s Amelia Kapr was third in 1:12.64.
NEB’s 1-2 finish in the 800 saw Laudermilch run a 2:28.06 and Lilah Hughes finishing in 2:35.17.
In the 200, Hannah Walker led a 1-0 Athens run with a time o 28.26 and Friend was second in 29.09.
Emma and Sara Bronson gave Athens a 1-2 finish in the 3200 with respective times of 13:13.59 and 13:13.64. NEB’s Hughes was third in 13:23.52.
Athens also won the 4x400 relay with Friend, Sara and Emma Bronson and Bentley clocking in at 4:52.08.
thens went 1-2 in the shot put with Olivia Barton throwing a 31-6 and Emma Pernaselli a 30-4 1/2. NEB’s Emma Neuber was third with a 28-11.
In the discus, Bartlow’s winning 94-9 was followed by the 84-0 thrown by NEB’s Masie Neuber. Pernaselli was third with a 78-7.
NEB’s Neubers went 1-2 in javelin with Masie throwing a winning 99-0 and Emma’s best being a 90-5. Pernaselli was third with n 81-4.
Athens went 1-2-3 in the long jump with Friend’s winning 14-2 leading the way. Taylor Walker was second with a 13-11 1/2 and Ryan was third, clearing 13-9 1/2.
Thompspn won the triple jump with a distance of 31-4 and Taylor Walker was third with a 28-11.
In the high jump, Athens Hannah Earls waqs second with a height of 4-2 and Taylor Walker was third at 3-10.
The ladies did not participate in the pole vault.
