WYALUSING — The Athens track and field teams swept a quad meet at Wyalusing on Wednesday.
Abby Burgess and Sara Bronson were both triple winners as they led the Lady Wildcats (72 points) to wins over Wyalusing (67), Northeast Bradford (28) and Canton (25).
On the boys side, Ethan Denlinger and Ronel Ankam were both double winners as the Wildcats (71) took down Wyalusing (67), NEB (32) and Canton (19).
In the girls meet, Burgess won the 100 and 200 meters and also joined Sara Bronson, Addy Wheeler and Thea Bentley to take first in the 1,600 relay.
Bronson won the 1,600 meter run and took first in the 800 meters.
Also for Athens, Emily Henderson won both the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Mya Thompson took first in the triple jump and Emma Pernaselli won the javelin.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won the 400, while Hannah Ely took first in the high jump and Anna Kipp won the long jump. Also for the Lady Rams, Adeline Sutton won the discus.
Canton wouild get a win from Kendall Kitchen in the pole vault.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch took first in the 3,200 and Emma Neuber won the shot put.
In the relays, NEB took first in the 3,200 and Wyalusing won the 400.
For the Athens boys, Denlinger won the 400 meters and took first in the 800.
Ankam beat the field in the 110 hurdles and also won the 300 hurdles, and Jaden Wright won the 100-meter dash.
Josh Martin won the javelin for the Wildcats, who will return to action on Tuesday at Towanda.
Northeast Bradford got a win in the 1,600 from Creed Dewing.
Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury won the 3,200, while Dylan Johns won the high jump and Jonathan Earle took the pole vault title.
Ayden Hunsinger won the long jump and triple jump for the Rams, who also got a win from Jacob Palfreyman in the shot put.
Canton’s Kyle Kapichok took first in the discus.
NEB won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, while Wyalusing took the 400 relay.
Canton will compete in the Bald Eagle Invitational on Friday, while NEB will visit Wellsboro and Wyalusing heads to Mansfield on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.