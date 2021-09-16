Athens sweeps Sayre and Sullivan County

LITCHFIELD — Athens’ Kyle Anthony finished first for the guys and Emma Bronson matched sister Sara for first in the girls race as Athens swept Sayre and Sullivan County on cross country Tuesday night.
The Athens boys downed Sayre and Sullivan 15-50. As Sayre’s team is incomplete, Sullivan also defeated Sayre 15-50.
For the girls, Athens topped Sayre 15-50 and Sullivan 18-37. Sullivan also got a 14-22 win over Sayre using a modified scoring system.
Anthony led a nine-runner parade of Athens boys, finishing in 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Matt Gorsline was second in 20:22 and Ethan Denlinger was third in 20:29.
Also scoring for the Athens boys were Ethan Hicks(20:49) and Carter Lewis (21:20).
Braylon Dekay paced Sayre, taking 15th overall with a time of 27:40 and Andrew Panek finished in 41:33.
The Bronson sisters won their race with matching 23:54 clockings.
The Wildcats’ Thea Bentley was third in 27:11 and Cailyn Conklin was fourth in 18:09.
Also scoring for Athens was Abby Prickett, who was 10th in 31:17.
Corey Ault led Sayre, placing seventh in 30:22 and teammate Rose Shikanga was eighth in 30:31. Also scoring for Sayre was Debrah Shikanga, who was 12th with a time of 33:24.
On Tuesday, Sayre will host Canton and Athens will travel to Towanda.
