TOWANDA — The Athens swimming squads swept Lewisburg on Saturday, while the Towanda teams split with the visiting Green Dragons.
The Athens and Towanda boys both took down Lewisburg, with the Wildcats winning 76-65 and the host Black Knights taking a 63-62 win.
In the girls meet, Lewisburg beat Towanda 98-27, while Athens earned an 84-82 win.
The Athens boys got a pair of wins from both Ethan Hicks and Josh Leonard as the Wildcats earned the victory.
Hicks won the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.48 seconds, while Leonard earned a win in the 100 butterfly with a 1:06.32.
The two Wildcats teamed up with Ryan Gorman and Aiden Oldroyd to win the 200 free relay. The Athens group came home in 1:47.58 to secure the win.
Towanda was led by a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle. Luke Tavani earned the win in 2:15.18, and he was followed by teammates Nate Spencer and Alex Lantz.
Tavani would also take second in the 100 free with a district-qualifying time, and Lantz was second in the 500 free.
The team of Spencer, Tavani, Dan Storrs and Braeden Pratt were second in the 200 free relay.
On the girls side of things, Athens got a win from Taegan Williams in the 200 free. Williams came home in 2:11.30 to earn the victory.
Olivia Cheresnowsky earned a win for the Lady Wildcats in the 100 butterfly where she finished in 1:09.23.
The Athens team of Olivia Thompson, Cheresnowsky, Taylar Fisher and Williams won the 400 free relay in a time of 4:26.01.
Marissa Wise led the way for the Towanda girls with a third-place finish in the 50 free. She hit a district qualifying time of 27.82 seconds.
Wise also hit the district mark in the 100 free where she took fourth with a time of 1:02.54.
Also for Towanda, the team of Zoie Lamphere, Juliana Varner, Wise and Jadia Lamphere took third with a time of 2:41.67.
Towanda will host Athens and Bloomsburg on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.