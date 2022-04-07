Athens sweeps Towanda

TOWANDA — Athens made the short trip down Route 220 and came away with a pair of track sweeps.
Athens’ boys netted 100 points to 44 for Montgomery and 42 for Towanda.
On the girls’ side of the book, the scores were 94 for Athens, 56.5 for Towanda and 29.5 for Montgomery.
Boys
Athens posted 10 wins in the meet and Kyle Anthony led the way with four firsts. Anthony teamed with Ryan Thompson, Ethan Denlinger and Ethan Hicks to win the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9 minutes, 36 seconds. Anthony also won the 800 in 2:17.0; the 1600 in 5:00.8 and the 3200 with a time of 11:42.5.
The Wildcats got three wins from Jaden Wright, who won the 100 in 11.6 seconds, the 200 in 24.4 seconds and teamed with Levi Kuhns, Isaac Wilcox and Kolsen Keathley to take the 4x100 relay in 47.4.
Also winning three events was Thompson, who won the 400 in 55.2 and teamed with Kuhn, Denlinger and Carter Lewis to win the 4x400 relay in 3:54.9.
Also for Athens’ boys, Keathley added a second win by taking the long jump with a distance of 17-0.
Towanda picked up two wins in the boys’ meet, both by Mitch Mosier.
Mosier won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 10-6 and won the high jump with a height of 5-11.
Girls
Athens’ girls also picked up 10 wins in their meet with a number of athletes getting two individual wins each.
Hannah Walker won the 100 with a time of 13.5 and took the 200 with a time of 27.8.
Sara Bronson won the 800 with a time of 2:34.7 and the 1600 with a time of 5:37.4, matching her sister Emma’s time. Sara Bronson also ran with Thea Bentley, Abby Pickett and Audrey Clare to a win in the 4x800 relay with a time of 12:20.8.
Also picking up a pair of individual wins for Athens was Olivia Bartlow, who won the discus with a distance of 96-1 and cleared 29-1 to win the shot put. Mya Thompson’s two wins include the long jump which she won with a distance of 15 feet and the the 4x400 in which she ran with Emma Bronson, Cassy Friend and Walker, nipping Towanda by a tenth of a second with a time of 4:24.8.
Towanda did manage a couple of wins in the meet with Sidney Bride taking the pole vault by clearing the bar at five feet and Porschia Bennett winning the high jump with a height of 5-6. Towanda’s 4x100 relay also grabbed a win.
