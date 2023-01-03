ELK LAKE — The Athens and Towanda swim teams competed at the Elk Lake Keep the Beat Invitational this past Friday.
The Athens boys team put together a solid performance, winning five of the 11 total events and sweeping the relay races.
The headliner for Athens was Christ DeForest — who took home four first-place finishes with a victory in the 200-freestyle (2:50.16) and was part of all three relay team wins.
The Athens team of Ethan Hicks, Ryan Gorman, DeForest, and Ronel Ankam took home first in the 200-yard Individual Medley (1:53.26), and in the 400-yard freestyle (3:38.81).
The team of Hicks, DeForest, Ankam along with Ethan Denlinger, took home first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.14.
The other individual winner for the Athens boys was Denlinger in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.82.
For the Lady Wildcats, Taegan Williams headlined her team with two individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.55) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:50.82).
The two wins by Williams were the only victories for Athens but received a second-place finish from Olivia Cherenowsky (1:10.00) in the 100-yard backstroke and a third-place finish from the 200-yard freestyle team of Taylar Fisher, Grace Cobb, Evelyn Panek and Emily Marshall (2:02.42).
Also taking home a third-place finish for the girls was Fisher in the 200-yard individual medley (2:42.10).
The Towanda girls were led by Juliana Varner (28.16), and Marisa Wise (28.43), who took fourth and sixth respectively in the 200-yard freestyle, and both were on the fourth-place finishing 400-yard freestyle relay team, joined by Jadia Lamphere and Zoie Lamphere who finished with a time of 2:16.52.
The Towanda boys were paced by Nate Spencer, who took third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:19.53) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.73).
The Towanda relay team of Luke Tavini, Alex Lantz, Spencer, and Eric McGee finished in fourth with a time of 4:15.25 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Wildcats' next meet will be tonight as they host Milton at 4:30 p.m.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
