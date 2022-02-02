SPRINGVILLE — The Athens boys and girls swim teams competed at Elk Lake on Tuesday.
The boys won 101-59, but the girls fell 102-83.
Athens’ Ethan Hicks won the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 26.86 seconds and also took first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:03.4.
Ethan Denlinger added another first-place finish for Athens with a 5:42.85 in the 500 freestyle.
Ankam Ronel, Hicks, Denlinger and Carter Lewis teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:57.49.
The group of Ankem, Travis Webster, Josh Leonard and Treyvon Simpson won the 200 freestyle relay with in 2:23.7.
On the girls side, Taegan Williams won first place in two events for Athens.
She won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.56 and the 100 freestyle in 59.59 seconds.
Brooke Kopatz won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:16.66 for Athens.
Taylar Fisher posted a 1:11.82 in the 100 backstroke to earn another first-place finish for Athens.
The team of Fisher, Emily Marshall, Kopatz and Williams won the girls 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:55.41.
Athens will conclude its dual meet schedule against Towanda at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
