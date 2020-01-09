The Athens girls swim team topped Sayre 131-33, while the Sayre boys had no swimmers, so Athens boys won 117-0.
Coach Shauntel Place was very happy with the girls’ home opener. District qualifiers included Brooke Kopatz, Taylar Fisher, Christina Bard, Allyson Rockwell and Taegan Williams. The team had strong freshman performances, including Allison Thoman, who had three second-place finishes. Fisher had four second-place finishes and Williams won four events. The team had a great debut with two new divers, Emma Roe and Raven McCarthy-Gardner. The team was encouraged with the depth provided by Maggie Miller, four third-place finishes, as well as Makenna Galvin, Isabelle Menard, Hannah Walker, Abby Gifeisman and Kaitlin Kisner.
Coach Mark Keister was pleased with the time from the boys team. “It is sometimes hard to swim against the clock, but we had several quality performances tonight,” Keister said.
Joe Toscano made his first individual district qualifying time in the 100 free and the team had several new best times. James Benninger-Jones had his top performance of the season in diving.
Athens hosts Elk Lake at 4:30 p.m. tonight.
In the 200 medley relay LaurenNeville, Bard, Williams and Kopatz won for Athens in 2:02.45 and for the boys Thomas Toscano, Isaiah Teeter, Chris DeForest and Reuven Gifeisman won in 2:15.
Williams won the 200 free in 2:13.68, followed by Jillian Shay of Sayre in 2:15.51 and Rockwell in 2:23.30.
DeForest won the boys 200 free in 2:14.98, followed by Travis Webster in 2:43.23.
Kopatz won the girls 200 IM in 2:39.98, followed by Fisher (2:39.94) and McCarthy-Gardner (2:59.46).
Ethan Denlinger won the boys’ 200 IM in 2:37.73.
Neville won the 50 free in 27.87, followed by Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (28.39) and Miller of Athens (32.90).
Nate Gorsline won the boys 50 free in 25.52, followed by Webster (31.96) and Teeter (36.47).
Roe won the diving at 131.70, followed by McCarthy-Gardner in 89.65.
Kaden Gorsline won the boys’ diving at 143.50, followed by Benninger-Jones at 123.70.
Bard won the 100 fly in 1:14.20, followed by Fisher (1:15.96) and Rockwell (1:16.20).
Mason Henderson of Athens won the boys’ 100 fly in 1:05.20, followed by Denlinger (1:17.85).
Hughey of Sayre won the 100 free in 1:03.41, followed by Thoman (1:12.21) and Miller (1:13.72).
Joe Toscano won the boys’ 100 free in 1:01, followed by Gorsline (1:01.79) and Thomas Toscano (1:07.53).
Williams won the girls’ 500 free in 5:54.92, followed by Shay (6:10.76) and Kaitlin Kisner (6:53.64).
Rockwell, Kopatz, Williams and Neville won the 200 free relay in 1:58.87.
Gorsline, Joe Toscano, Henderson and Denlinger won the boys’ 200 free relay in 1:48.18.
Neville won the 100 back in 1:15.80, followed by Elizabeth Boyle of Sayre (1:36.16) and Menard (1:40.70).
DeForest won the boys’ 100 back in 1:18.07, followed by Teeter (1:55.65).
Kopatz won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.36, followed by Thoman (1:30) and Galvin (1:31.73).
Henderson won the boys’ race in 1:19.75, followed by Thomas Toscano (1:23.31) and Lucas Aquilio (1:28.78).
Bard, Galvin, Kisner and Rockwell won the 400 free relay in 4:53.68 and for the boys Nate and Kaden Gorsline, Joe Toscano and Denlinger won in 4:17.81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.