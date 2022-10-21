ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats girls’ soccer team survived a late scare from Wellsboro on Thursday and escaped with a 3-2 victory.
The Lady Wildcats burst out to an early lead — with Ally Thoman notching two quick goals in the first 11 minutes of play to go up 2-0.
Addy Wheeler and Kaitlyn Sutton would be credited on the assists for the scores and Athens would find themselves in complete control early.
They would add one more goal before the half — this time from Wheeler on an assist from Thoman with just over 12 minutes remaining.
They would hold on to a 3-0 advantage at the break, with the Lady Wildcats controlling the field and possession for a majority of the contest.
But in the second half, the Wellsboro team would start to mount a comeback.
Sara Seeling scored a goal in the first five minutes of the second half to narrow the gap to 3-1, and with less than 10 minutes left, she netted a second to cut the lead to just one goal.
Athens would lock things down in the final nine minutes of play and escape with the win by a score of 3-2 and push their overall record to 8-8-1 and 8-2-1 in league play.
Athens held the advantage in shots on goal 10-4 and corners 6-1.
Athens goalkeeper recorded three saves while Annie Gehman recorded seven for Wellsboro.
The Lady Wildcats’ regular season finale will be against Troy on Saturday with a time to be determined.
Wyalusing 3, Millville 0
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team welcomed Millville for a non-league match on Thursday, winning 5-2 to close out the regular season.
“It turned out to be a really good afternoon for us,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “I think the team played well in beating Millville.”
Olivia Haley led the Lady Rams with a hat trick, and Layla Botts added two goals.
Chloe Bennett had the assist on Haley’s first goal, and Elana Jennings picked up the helper on Haley’s second goal.
Haley recorded assists on both of Botts’ goals, and Botts assisted on Haley’s third goal.
Larissa Evan scored both goals for Millville.
Wyalusing goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez made three saves, and Millville’s Caitlyn Ludwig had 17 saves.
The Lady Rams wrap up the regular season with an overall record of 12-5-1, and will now turn their attention to the District IV playoffs. Wyalusing is currently the sixth seed and will likely face Meadowbrook Christian in the first round.
Troy 8, Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Troy Lady Trojans girls’ soccer team traveled to take on Jersey Shore on Thursday and picked up a win by a score of 8-0.
Troy scored early and often and used their 22 shots on goal to convert eight goals and pick up the win.
In the first half, Troy would get two goals from Addison Parker — both assisted on by Taylor Williams.
The other first-half goal was notched by Camille McRoberts, as Troy took a 3-0 lead into the half.
Troy would come out in the second half on fire and score another five goals, with Caelyn Pine recording a second-half hat trick.
Camille McRoberts notched her second goal, and Alexis McRoberts scored a goal for Troy to bring the score to its final count of 8-0.
Troy goalkeeper Madelyn Seeley would record saves on both shots they allowed in the contest, and Troy would take the advantage in corners 7-1.
The Troy girls will look to ice the NTL Championship on Saturday at home against Athens with a time yet to be determined.
With a loss, Athens would tie Troy with an 8-2-1 record in league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.