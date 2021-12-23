Athens takes third at Wildcat Duals

ATHENS — The Athens wrestling team took third place in the first ever Wildcat Duals held on Wednesday.
Athens started the day with a 60-6 win over NTL rival Wellsboro. In the semifinals, the Wildcats would drop a 39-36 heartbreaker to Scranton.
The Wildcats bounced back with a 35-31 win over Williamson in the third-place bout.
In the victory over Wellsboro, every one of the Wildcats’ wins came by fall.
Gavin Bradley (126) Kaden Setzer (138), Gavin McGrath (145), Lucas Forbes (152), Karter Rude (160), Cameron Whitmarsh (172), Colin Rosh (189), Caleb Nason (215), Josh Nittinger (285) and Keaton Sinsabaugh (113) earned the pins for the Wildcats.
Wellsboro’s only win came via forfeit at 132 pounds.
The Athens-Scranton match came down to the wire.
Scranton’s Jacob Leonori started things off with a forfeit win at 132 before Athens’ Kaden Setzer picked up another fall at 138 to tie things at 6-6.
Mohammad Nadir answered with a fall for Scranton at 145, but Athens’ Forbes (152) and Rude (160) secured back-to-back pins to put the Wildcats up 18-12.
After a fall for Scranton’s Mariano Monacelli at 172 tied things at 18, Athens got a forfeit win from Rosh at 189 and Nason scored a fall at 215 to make it 30-18.
Scranton would take the momentum back with a 12-6 decision from heavyweight Javon James over Nittinger, a forfeit win at 106 and a pin at 113 to take a 33-30 lead.
Bradley responded for the Wildcats with a 25-second pin at 120, but Scranton took a forfeit victory at 126 to win the dual.
In the dual with Williamson, the Wildcats would get falls from Forbes, Rosh and Sinsabaugh.
Setzer scored a technical fall over Ayden Sprague and both Rude and Bradley accepted a forfeit wins.
Williamson got pins from Owen Cummings (145) and Kade Sottolano (285).
Joel Hultz scored a 7-4 decision over Whitmarsh at 172 for the Warriors, who also got a 16-2 major decision from Michael Sipps over Nason at 215 and Wyatt Dacheux (106) and Darren Clark (132) accepted forfeits.
Western Wayne won the team title on Wednesday. Sayre and Spencer-Van Etten were also at the tournament, but results were not posted from their matches as of press time.
Athens will visit Williamson on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
