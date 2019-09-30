The Athens girls played to a 1-1 tie with Cicero North Syracuse on Sunday.
The Wildcats were down 1-0 at the half as Cicero got on the board off a free kick in the final minutes of the half.
Abby Sindoni scored midway through the second half for the Wildcats to tie the game
Both teams had some nice chances to score, including in the second overtime period, but no one else was able to breakthrough with a second goal.
Athens had 15 shots and four corner kicks and Cicero had 12 shots and two corners.
Madison Joselyn finished with 11 saves for the Wildcats.
