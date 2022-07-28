Athens to host Little League state final today

Middletown’s Austin Younger puts the ball in play during Wednesday’s 9-11 year old state tournament game at Athens.

 Review Photo/PAT McDONALD

ATHENS — The Aston Middletown Little League All-Stars rolled to an 11-1 win over Council Rock Newtown in the losers’ bracket finals of the 9-11 year old state tournament at Athens on Wednesday.

Middletown will face off with East Side today at 3 p.m. with the state championship on the line at the Athens Little League field.