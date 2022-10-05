Athens tops Towanda in four sets
TOWANDA — After dropping the first set of the match, the Athens Lady Wildcats won the next three and left Towanda with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.
Athens tops Towanda in four sets
TOWANDA — After dropping the first set of the match, the Athens Lady Wildcats won the next three and left Towanda with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights had a 22-14 lead in the first set before Athens scored nine of the next 10 points to tie it up at 23, but Towanda ultimately won 26-24.
The Lady Wildcats then took the second set 25-21, the third set 2515 and the fourth set 25-15 to secure the match victory.
Athens’ Jenny Ryan recorded match-high 18 kills, and was tied for the match-high in points with 24. She also tallied 16 digs on the night.
Ella Coyle racked up a match-high 26 digs for Athens, while Kassie Babcock 15 digs and five kills.
Cassy Friend added 12 kills for the Lady Wildcats and Emily Marshall had nine digs.
For Towanda, Brea Overpeck had eight assists, eight digs and four kills, while Paige Manchester had eight kills and four digs.
Brynn Woodruff had 24 points and Aziza Ismailova led the Lady Knights in digs with nine.
Addy Maynard added six points and seven digs for Towanda, and four points, six digs and three assists.
Both teams will be back in action tomorrow, as Towanda travels to Williamsport for a match at 7 p.m. and Athens hosts Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m.
Wyalusing 3, NEB 2
ROME — Wyalusing defeated Northeast Bradford in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-15 before Wyalusing won the second set 25-23 and the third 25-15.
NEB battled back and won the fourth set 25-21, but the Lady Rams rebounded to win the deciding fifth set 15-8.
Stats were not available as of press time on Tuesday.
Both teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. NEB will host North Penn-Liberty, and Wyalusing will face Cowanesque Valley on the road.
Wyalusing and NEB will also face off again on Saturday in a tri-match with Loyalsock.
