ATHENS — Athens defeated Towanda 82-47 in NTL boys’ basketball action Thursday.
Their win, coupled with Troy’s 50-49 loss to NP-Mansfield gave the Wildcats the NTL Division-I title based on second tie-breaker (division record).
Athens has more divisional wins than Troy.
“Our league is so good,” said Athens coach Bob Woodward. “It’s an honor to be in our league. It’s an absolute fight for everybody. I’m proud of our kids and the things we’ve done. It’s been an opportunity every night to just go out and compete and try to get better.”
He credits his team’s senior leadership for them bringing home a league championship.
“We’re real proud of our seniors buying into our culture of team play,” remarked Woodward. “This season hasn’t been easy; I don’t think it’s been easy for anyone to go out and compete. But nights like tonight, we had 27 assists, when we share the basketball our kids are learning that when we do things as a team we can be effective. We’ve taken some stumbles but we’ve stayed persistent and positive and fought through some set backs and negative things we can’t control.”
Wildcat Aaron Lane had 32 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds while JJ Babcock added 13 points, nine boards and four assists.
Tucker Brown had 10 points, four boards and four assists, Carson Smith had seven points, Troy Pritchard netted six points to go with four boards, Mason Lister had six points, eight boards and three assists, with Jonathan Smith and Damian Hudson both scoring three points a piece with Smith grabbing nine boards.
Shayne Reid added two points.
Kolby Hoffman had 16 points and seven boards while Nate Parker netted with 11 points with three assists.
Tanner Kunkle finished with 10 points, seven assists and five boards, Trent Kithcart added eight points and seven boards, Octavious Chacona netted two points and three steals while Logan Lambert had a point.
Athens will host for the Showcase but they have two non-league games before that, including one against District IV power Loyalsock.
“What a better team to find out what you’re made of,” Woodward said. “We’re excited but we’re going to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time to find out what we need to do to get better.”
Canton 64, CV 39
Ben Knapp had a season high 25 points as the Warriors picked up the NTL boys’ basketball win Thursday.
Their victory, coupled with NEB’s loss to NP-Liberty, pushes them into second place in the division and into the Showcase.
Zach Rentzel finished with 12 points as Isaiah Niemczyk added 10. Evan Landis scored four, Brenden Matthews and Caiden Williams had three points each, Joel Schoonover, Cooper Kitchen and Tyler Jannone all had two points with Reese Allen scoring one.
McGuire Painter had 10 points to lead CV with Seth Huyler scoring eight. Owen Fitzwater netted five, Dustin VanZile added four, Daniel Freeman and Joe Easton had three points each with Tucker St. Peter, Ben Cooper and Joel Heck netting two points a piece.
North Penn-Liberty 56, NEB 44
NPL led just 38-34 after three quarters when they scored 18 points in the fourth to nab the win.
Duncan Zeafla had 14 points to lead the Mountaineers while Brandon Thompson added 12 points.
Colton Litzelman finished with 10 points to go with four assists, Noah Spencer netted nine points with five steals and three assists, Koleton Roupp had six points, Derek Litzelman scored three and Kevin Alexander had two points.
Clayton Connor led NEB with 15 points as Logan Mullen scored nine. Lucas Crown netted eight, Andy Crown came away with five points, Tony Bisignano scored four, Nick Marino notched two and Dan Williams came away with one point.
Sayre 74, Williamson 71
The Redskins rallied from a 6-point fourth quarter deficit to pull out the NTL boys’ basketball win Thursday.
Freshman Lucas Horton led the way with 24 points as Dom Fabbri netted 17. Zach Moore scored 13, Matt Lane and Corbin Brown had seven points a piece with Connor Young netting four and Isaiah Firestine rounding things out with two points.
Williamson’s Kolby Allen led all scorers with 36 points while Carter Strange netted 16 and Devin O’Dell notched 11. Brennan Bolt and Andrew Berkan had four points a piece.
