ATHENS — Caydence Macik had a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards as Athens defeated Wyalusing 58-37 in NTL girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
Kayleigh Miller had 16 points, four boards, three steals and three assists for the Wildcats while Megan Collins added 15 points.
Kasidy Peterson had seven points and seven boards, Haley Barry netted four points, Rachel Stephens notched two points and Hannah Forbes scored one point.
Avery Priester chipped in with five assists.
Olivia Leichliter had 14 points and nine boards to lead the Rams as Callie Bennett scored nine to go with four steals. Madison Putnam and Layla Botts had six points a piece and Olivia Spencer rounded things out with two points. Botts also had six boards and four steals.
Sullivan County 57, CMVT 13
Jessica King had a double-double to help lead the Griffins to the Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Sophia Springman had 20 points, four boards, five assists and three steals for Sullivan as King had 17 points, 11 boards, five blocks and four steals.
Cassidy Skoranski added six points and three steals, Kassidy Beinlich finished with five points and four steals, Angel Fitzgerald finished with four points, Elle Springman had three points and four boards with Sammy Albright finishing with two points.
Late Monday
CV 50, Williamson 32
Williamson’s Lateisha Peterson netted 22 points but it wasn’t enough as the Indians picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
MaKayla Vargeson and Abby Ackley had 11 points a piece to lead the Indians as Kailey Wells notched nine.
Paisley Nudd scored seven, Megan Wattles had six, Kaitlyn Streeter came away with four and Ryle Walker finished with two points.
Payton Blend had eight points for the Warriors as Lena Lewis added two.
