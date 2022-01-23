TOWANDA — The Athens, Towanda, and Lewsiburg swim teams competed in a tri-meet on Saturday morning.
For the boys, Lewsiburg defeated Athens 53-48 and Lewisburg defeated Towanda 72-21.
The Athens girls defeated Lewisburg 60-36 and Lewisburg defeated Towanda 54-23.
In the girls 200 yard freestyle Athens’ Taegan Williams placed second in 2:14.78 and Towanda’s Juliana Varner placed third in 2:22.22.
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger won the boys 200 yard freestyle in 2:05.70. Towanda’s Luke Tavani placed second in 2:20.21.
In the girls 200 yard individual medley Athens’ Taylar Fisher placed first in 2:38.62 while her teammate Brooke Kopatz placed second in 2:41.09.
Athens’ Chris DeForest won the boys 50 yard freestyle in 24 seconds.
The girls 100 yard butterfly was won by Athens’ Taegan Williams in 1:10.39.
Towanda’s Juliana Varner won the girls 100 yard freestyle in 1:03.02. Athens’ Hannah Walker placed second in 1:16.98.
The girls 500 yard freestyle was won by Athens’ Grace Cobb in 6:43.28.
Athens’ Taylar Fisher, Brooke Kopatz, Emily Marshall, and Taegan Williams won the girls 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:57.14.
The boys 100 yard backstroke was won by Athens’ Ethan Hicks in 1:06.08. Towanda’s Eric Mcgee placed fourth in 1:24.84.
Athens’ Brooke Kopatz won the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:17.43 and teammate Ronel Ankam won the boys 100 yard breaststroke in 1:21.44.
The girls 400 yard freestyle relay was won by Towanda’s Marisa Wise, Zoie Lamphere, Noelle Rogers, and Juliana Varner in 4:56.12.
Athens’ Reuvan Gifeisman, Joe Blood, Ethan Denlinger, and Aiden Oldroyd won the boys 400 yard freestyle relay in 4:23.50.
