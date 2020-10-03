For the second time in three weeks the Athens Wildcats were hours away from kickoff on a Friday night, only to have the game called off in the final hours.
In week two the Wildcats were pulling into Canton when they got word their game was being called off.
On Friday the Wildcats were ready to host Towanda when the announcement came down.
The two school superintendents jointly released a statement on the school’s Facebook pages.
‘Good evening. During these times, we are committed to taking extra precautions in order to keep our communities safe. Upon the recommendation of medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing tonight’s Athens/Towanda football game. All attempts will be made to reschedule this game for a later date. Our number one priority is to make sure our schools remain open for all of our students. We appreciate your understanding,’ the statement read.
For Athens it is a tough situation, as the 2-0 Wildcats have to wait and see when they can play again.
“It’s disappointing,” Athens coach Jack Young said. Mostly, it’s just very frustrating. Again we are going to focus on stuff we can control. This sort of thing is something out of our control. Hopefully we get an opportunity to play tomorrow night, if not tomorrow night, Monday. We will be patient. We focus on things we can control and whenever we get the next ballgame in hopefully we will be at our best.”
Both Canton and Troy have their programs shut down right now, and have had games canceled. But, only Athens has gotten to Friday night twice before something was called off.
“There have been other games canceled, but I said to the kids tonight, unfortunately we are the example,” Young said. “There probably isn’t another team in the state that can say they get to
Friday and have a game postponed. It’s unfortunate, it’s very frustrating. We are trying to stay focused, trying to stay positive and keeping our eye on the prize so the next time we play we can be focused and ready to play. Just like Canton, we feel bad for the Towanda kids.”
For Athens, the one positive is they have been down this road before. After the Canton game got postponed, the Wildcats ended up with no game that week. They responded last week with a win over Wyalusing.
“We have had our ups and downs, whether in practice or whatever, and they have come through,” Young said. “The thing we have to remember, we are preparing to play a game and the bigger picture is more important. All the moves that have been made have been for the benefit of the kids. We just want to keep moving forward and get through the trying times.
“It gives me a little confidence, we have a good group of kids, they are working hard. It’s frustrating when they do the work and we have no outcome for the hard work. We just focus on things we can control and this is out of our control. It’s out of my control as an adult, and head football coach, and it’s out of their control as young men. We will keep working hard with them and hopefully they handle it as mature young men. Hopefully we get to play tomorrow night, if not tomorrow, maybe Monday, and if it doesn’t happen we will be patient and wait for the next opportunity.”
