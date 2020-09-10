Both Athens and Towanda High School released plans for fans for sporting events on Thursday.
ATTENTION ATHENS WILDCAT FANS
For The 9/11/20 Weekend Only
Due to the gathering limits set forth by the Governor of 250 total people for outdoor events, there will be no general admission at all varsity football games. Spectators without school passes or tickets will not be permitted to attend varsity football games. Spectators unable to attend are encouraged to watch the game through our livestreaming option.
Visiting schools will be allotted a limited number of advanced tickets for football games held in Alumni Stadium. Visiting spectators with tickets should park in the Harlan Rowe/Lynch elementary school parking lot and enter the stadium through the Pennsylvania Avenue gate.
Athens parents/fans are not permitted to travel to away games, unless permitted by the host school.
The Athens Area School District will give each senior participant at football games (Varsity only) two passes for their family. JV and Jr. High games will have tickets distributed to each participant to meet the gathering limit guidelines.
Athens fans should park in the Frederick or Third Street lots and enter through the Frederick St. gate. Third Street gate WILL NOT be open for admission.
* There will be no charge for anyone attending any athletic events for the fall season. This will be revisited by season for the 20/21 school year.
* Only those with passes will be permitted to park and enter the stadium.
* Ticketed fans must adhere to social distance guidelines and wear masks. Even those in the same family must sit 6 feet apart. All fans in Alumni Stadium must be seated in the bleachers and fans will not be permitted to stand along the fence.
* Livestreaming links will be available on the school website or through the Morning Times.
* 102.1 The Choice will be broadcasting select games live on the radio.
* We appreciate everyone following our guidelines in an effort to support our student-athletes. Anyone not following guidelines will be asked to leave.
Additionally, there are no visiting team spectators permitted at any volleyball (varsity, JV, JH) contest due to the 25 person gathering limit for indoor events. Volleyball matches will be livestreamed through FaceBook Live on the Athens Area High School FB page and projected on the side of the building, weather permitting.
Spectators (home and visitor) are permitted at the following events: golf, boys soccer, girls soccer, JH soccer and cross country. Spectators at these events need to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. We are doing our best to follow the guidelines put forth by the state, while also allowing limited spectators at our events when possible. We know that this creates disappointment and hardships for fans and parents. Ultimately it is all about the kids having the opportunity to compete in the sports that they love. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support of AASD athletics.
*Note: We understand that House Bill 2787 has cleared both the PA House and Senate. But, it is not officially law yet as it is moving through the legislative/veto process. This Bill would give school districts increased control of how to handle athletic spectators. If/when there is any change to the indoor and outdoor gathering limits, the school district will review/revise these protocols.
ATTENTION BLACK KNIGHT FANS
Due to the gathering limits set forth by the Governor of 250 total people for outdoor events, there will be no general admission at all varsity football games. Spectators without school passes or tickets will not be permitted to attend varsity football games. Spectators unable to attend are encouraged to watch the game through our livestreaming option.
Visiting schools will be allotted a limited number of advanced tickets for varsity football games. Visiting spectators with tickets should park in the elementary school parking lot and enter the stadium through the south gate. Unfortunately, parents of visiting teams will not be able to attend Jr High and JV football games at this time.
Towanda parents/fans are not permitted to travel to away games, unless permitted by the host school.
The Towanda School District will give each senior and junior football player, band member, cheerleader and K-Dette two passes for their family.
• There will be no charge for anyone attending any athletic events for the fall season. This will be revisited by season for the 20/21 school year.
• Only those with passes will be permitted to park and enter the stadium.
• Ticketed fans must adhere to social distance guidelines and wear masks.
• Livestreaming links will be available on the school website.
• 95.3 The Bridge will be broadcasting live on the radio.
Additionally, there are no spectators permitted at any volleyball (varsity, JV, JH) contest due to the 25 person gathering limit for indoor events.
Spectators (home and visitor) are permitted at the following events: golf, girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer, JH soccer and cross country. Spectators at these events need to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Passes will be given to Towanda players’ parents for home Jr High and JV football games.
Please know that this decision was not taken lightly. We are doing our best to follow the guidelines put forth by the state, while also allowing limited spectators at our events when possible. We know that this creates disappointment and hardships for fans and parents. Ultimately it is all about the kids having the opportunity to compete in the sports that they love. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support of Black Knight athletics.
*Note: We understand that House Bill 2787 has cleared both the PA House and Senate. But, it is not officially law yet as it is moving through the legislative/veto process. This Bill would give school districts increased control of how to handle athletic spectators. If/when there is any change to the indoor and outdoor gathering limits, the school district will review/revise these protocols.
