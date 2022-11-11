Nichols finds room to run

Athens’ Caleb Nichols finds a blocker during their win over Montoursville in the District IV Class AAA Playoffs last Saturday.

 Review Photo/ Nick Coyle

DANVILLE — The No. 4 Athens Wildcats will travel to Danville on Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on the top-seeded and undefeated Ironmen in the District IV Class AAA semifinals.

Athens comes into the contest with a 7-4 record and is coming off a big win over Montoursville, where they won 37-7.