ATHENS — Athens opened up their NTL title defense with a 3-1 win over Wellsboro in boys’ soccer action Wednesday.
They scored their first goal 34 seconds in as Asher Ellis found Aaron Lane to put it in the back of the net.
At the 22:27 mark Luke Arnold scored off a rebound from a Nate Quinn shot.
Wellsboro struck back at the 15:54 mark as Kaeden Mann scored an unassisted goal in front of the net, cutting it to 2-1.
Athens got their final goal with 9:24 left in the opening half as Jessie Sumner found Arnold who put it in for his second of the day.
The Wildcats out shot Wellsboro 15-7 and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
Athens’ keeper Joel Maslin made five saves on the day while Wellsboro’s Ethan Ryan had one stop.
Troy 4, Galeton 2
EAST TROY — The Trojans opened NTL play with a boys’ soccer win Wednesday.
They led 2-0 at the half and survived a Galeton rally to pull out the victory.
JT Landis, Kane Hart, Tyler Smith and Tanner Hodge had the four Troy goals.
Landis added two assists while Brandon Manley added one assist.
Jake Cochran and Ty Stover had the two Tiger goals.
Troy out shot Galeton 24-11 as both teams had eight corner kicks each. Owen Williams made seven saves in goal while Galeton’s Austin Lancenese had seven stops.
North Penn-Liberty 9, Sayre 1
Caiden Alexander had a hat trick and an assist off a corner kick as the Mounties picked up an NTL boys’ soccer win Wednesday.
Jackson Brion added two goals with an assist as Taylor Nelson netted two scores.
Derek Litzelman had a goal with an assist, Sam Baumgartner scored a goal with Aladen Jackson and Kevin Alexander each earning an assist.
Cody VanBenthuysen scored for the Redskins.
NPL had 25 shots and eight corner kicks to Sayre’s eight shots and one corner kicks. Trevor Campbell made 17 saves for the Redskins.
NEB 4, Williamson 0
Brandon Kuhn had a hat trick to open the Panthers’ season with a win Wednesday.
Gavin Merritt also had a goal while Brady Brown and Brennen Canfield each had an assist.
NEB out shot Williamson 16-5 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Josh Hultz had 12 saves for the Warriors while Garrett Cooper made five stops to get the clean sheet for NEB.
Girls’ Soccer
SVEC 9, Tioga 2
Mackenzie Macumber and Destini Sweet both had goals but the Tigers came up short in IAC girls’ soccer action Wednesday.
“Our girls were physically spent tonight: back to back games both on the road with just one sub really showed in our play tonight versus SVEC,” said Tioga’s Jim Walsh. “That coupled with the skilled play of SVEC striker Madelynn Pasto was too much. We hope to rebound and give them a better game when we see them next week at home.”
Madelynn Pasto led SVEC with five goals.
Late Tuesday
Williamson 2, CMVT 2
The Warriors earned a tie in non-league girls’ soccer action Wednesday.
Kirsten Green scored their first goal off a Claire Miller assist. Kara Sheive netted their second.
