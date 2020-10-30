The Athens girls won the first two games, dropped the next two, and held on for a five-game victory over Nanticoke in the District 4/District 2 AAA quarterfinals.
AThens won 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 15-12.
“That was one intense game,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Up two games, down two games, win the fifth game. Each girl stepped up tonight at times we definitely needed it. We’d have a couple bad and then someone would get a great momentum changing dig or kill and that’s all they needed.
“The crowd was incredible and such a support for the girls, this was the first time the girls couldn’t hear each other on the court because the gym was booming. Awesome problem to have. Now, on to search for some footage of Tunkhannock before we play them on Monday.”
Kayleigh Miller had 51 assists and 23 digs with three aces and Leah Liechty had 22 kills and a dig, while Taylor Field had 37 digs.
Kylie Jayne had 17 kills and Taylor Walker had 11 kills and 13 digs with four aces.
Jenny Ryan had four assists, 14 kills and 20 digs and two aces and Grace Witherow had nine digs.
Ally Martin had four kills, two aces and three digs.
REGULAR SEASON
Troy 3, Wellsboro 2
15-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-9
Down two games, and needing a win to make it to the District 4 playoffs, Troy rallied on Thursday to stun Wellsboro.
With the win the Trojans qualify for districts and they will meet Wellsboro again in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Vanessa Thomas had 17 points, five kills, 27 digs and eight assists and Sierra Yaggie had five points, a kill, 15 assists and eight digs.
Allee Dutrow had seven points and 35 digs and Meredith Cole had six points and 11 kills, with 10 digs.
Dalainey Braund had five points and nine kills, with three digs, while Annie Rosanelli had 10 points and four kills with four digs.
Macy Vroman had six kills and a dig.
Wyalusing 3, Towanda 0
25-8, 25-22, 26-24
Imogen Herbert had four assists and two digs for the Rams and Emilee Otis had six kills and an assist.
Sage Superko had four kills, two assists and seven aces and Madison Armitage had five kills.
Haley McGroarty had 12 assists, five aces and six digs and Hannah Ely had seven kills.
London Edwards had two kills, two aces and seven digs, while Deanna Masters had an ace and 12 digs and Priscilla Newton had 26 digs.
Towanda got 14 points and eight digs from Amanda Horton and Blaze Wood had a point and a dig.
Paige Manchester had a point, 17 kills, three blocks and six digs and Samarah Smith had two points, a kill and five digs, while DaLanie Pepper had two points, two kills, nine digs and 19 assists.
Maddie Maynard had four points, a kill and 11 digs and Aaliyah Nimmo had two points and two digs, while Shaylee Greenland had two digs and Gracie Schoonover had five kills.
Towanda won the JV match 25-14, 25-16.
Brea Overpeck had nine points, two kills and three assists for Towanda and Greenland had eight points, two kills, four digs and an assist, while Addie Maynard had eight points, a kill and four digs, while Athena Chacona had four points, a kill and dig.
Katelyn Williams had two points and two kills and Winter Saxer had two points, two kills and a block and Ashlyn Vargason had a kill and two digs. Katelyn Heeman and Alexis Ackley had digs and Azizah Ismailova had a kill, four digs and two assists.
Shelbi Otis had two kills and two aces for the Rams and Anna Kipp had three kills, Megan Wood had two kills and two aces and Olivia Leichliter had two kills.
CV 3, Sayre 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-10
Emma Smith had three assists, four digs and two kills for Sayre and Maddison Belles had four digs. Gianna Quattrini had two kills and two digs and Rachel Vandermark had three digs.
Brelin VanDuzer had an ace, Gabrielle Randall had four kills and three blocks, Elizabeth Boyle had three kills, two assists and four digs and Aliyah Rawlings had a kill, two assists and two digs.
