ATHENS — The Wildcats picked up a sweep over Towanda, winning 25-11, 25-11, 25-14.
Kayleigh Miller had 40 assists, three kills, four aces and eight digs and Leah Liechty had an assist, 11 kills, two aces and two digs.
Fields had 25 digs and an ace and Kylie Jayne had 11 kills and a dig.
Walker had 12 kills and 10 digs and Jenny Ryan had two points, eight kills, an ace and eight digs.
Gia Perry had five digs, Witherow had 13 digs and Ally Martin had five kills and three digs.
“That one day of practice helped the girls fine tune a few things and they played great tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Taylor Walker had an incredible game, we had three hitters get double digit kills tonight. That makes me very happy. Taylor Fields defense was beautiful, she is so graceful and relentless out there.
“Kayleigh Miller guided the team with fantastic sets and got to every second ball. Grace Witherow had some outstanding digs backrow and was very aggressive in defense. Great game. And thanks so much to the Athens Board of Education for allowing two spectators per player, we are all so appreciative. And thanks to the spectators for respecting the distancing and mask rules. Together everyone achieves more.”
Amanda Horton had four points, a kill and eight digs for Towanda and Gracie Schoonover had three kills and three blocks.
Blaze Wood had a point and six digs, Paige Manchester had a point, seven kills, a block and seven digs and Samarah Smith had a point and three digs.
Aliyah Nimmo had two digs, Shaylee Greenland had a dig, DaLanie Pepper had two points, a kill, seven digs and 11 assists and Maddie Maynard had a point and 10 digs.
Aziza Ismailova had four digs, Whitney Maloney had a point and a dig and Winter Saxer had a kill and a block.
Towanda won the JV match 25-15, 25-14.
Katelyn Nonnemacher had eight points and a dig and Addie Maynard had six points, two kills and a dig.
Greenland had six points, four kills, two digs and an assist and Brooke Ceese had four points and two digs.
Athena Chacona had four points, a kill and a dig and Brea Overpeck had three points, two kills, two digs and three assists.
Saxer had a point, two kills and a block, Williams had a kill, Ismailova had seven digs and a kill and Katelyn Heeman had three digs.
Wellsboro 3, NEB 1
16-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-23
Chloe Baker had 19 digs, 15 kills, three points and two assists for NEB and Megan Kovacs had four points, a kill and two blocks.
Kylie Lewis had three points, a kill, 27 assists and 11 digs and Lauryn Schultz had 13 points, four kills and 13 digs.
Emily Susanj had six points, 22 kills, an assist, two blocks and 16 digs and Julianna Susanj had 15 points, three aces, 10 kills, 20 assists and 14 digs and Kiara Thetga had nine points, an ace and 16 digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-19, 25-19.
Adrian Chobot had a kill and a dig and Kammy Edsell had a point, a kill and an assist and Thailey Franklin had three kills, three points, an ace and four digs.
Lauren Lewis had three points, two kills, six assists and a dig and Emma Neuber had four points, an ace, two kills, a block and a dig and Gabby Susanj had three points, five kills, two assists and two digs and Karita Vandermark had 12 points, three aces, two kills and nine digs.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 0
25-23, 25-9, 25-9
Imogen Herbert had six assists and six digs for Wyalusing and Emilee Otis had four kills and two assists.
Madison Armitage had two kills and Haley McGroarty had two kills and three assists, while Deanna Masters had a kill, three aces and eight digs.
Priscilla Newton had three aces and 10 digs and Saige Superko had six kills and three aces.
Makenna Garrison had a dig for Sayre and Emma Smith had a kill, seven assists and three digs.
Gabrielle Shaw had three kills and a block and Gianna Quattrini had an ace and seven digs.
Gabrielel Randall had six kills and two blocks and Elizabeth Boyle had an ace and 16 digs and Brelin VanDuzer and Aliyah Rawlings each had two digs.
Wyalusing won the JV match 25-15, 25-19.
Sarah Watkins had seven assists, five aces and two kills and Anna Kipp had three kills for Wyalusing.
Olivia Leichliter had two kills, Shelbi Otis had three aces and McKenna Mapes had two aces.
CV tops Williamson
Makayla Vargeson had 17 kills, nine digs and five points for CV and Rylie Walker had 19 assists, seven points and three kills.
Jess Hummel had seven kills, 15 points and 14 digs and Courtney Grimm had eight points, three kills and nine digs and Stevia Swimley had nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.