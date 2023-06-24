ATHENS — Most summers are filled with beach trips, annual vacations or figuring out how to stay cool in the warm weather.
For Athens’ volleyball coach Heather Hanson, there’s no reason it can’t also include volleyball.
Hanson and the Athens volleyball team hosted their first volleyball camp this week, alongside a handful of alumni who also volunteered to help.
“I’ve been totally afraid to do it and I don’t know why, I just was,” Hanson said. “Then finally, I was like, ‘let’s just do it,’ and see what happens. And then it wasn’t so hard.”
With kids entering first through seventh grade representing the campers attending, Hanson and her team put together four days of camp fun, teaching many of the basics of the sport in entertaining ways.
“The kids were actually phenomenal. They worked with us,” Hanson said. “They came in with an open mind and they listened to feedback, and I’m very impressed. These are kids from Athens, Sayre, Tioga, I don’t know, they’re just good kids.”
Running for about four hours a day from Monday to Thursday, campers learned a lot about the sport and the technique involved, such as controlled hitting and passing, and proper form when striking a ball among other things.
Hanson also did what she could to outlaw the word ‘can’t’ at the camp, implementing consequences — such as three steps worth of duckwalks — when the word was overheard.
With current players Kassie Babcock, Annaleise Geisinger, Alivia Learn, Brooke Geiger, Ella Coyle, Sydney Field, Ellie Mosher, Izzy Davis, Emily Marshall and Olivia Mustard, as well as former players Kim Wheeler, Kylie Jayne, Gia Perry and Taylor Field, assisting during the camp, it was not only a chance to give back to the community and teach some of the basics of volleyball, but also a chance to get the players interacting with one another outside of the season.
“Anytime that we can get together (as a team) outside of season and do things, even if it’s hard stuff, it just creates bonds and memories and things to look back on for these girls,” Hanson said. “It’s helping me see how much more I need to delegate to them and let them explain drills. Because I like to take over, so I’m definitely learning that, for them, they need to have that leadership role. It’s a great way to bond because they get to experience what coaches get to experience.”
Gauging by the success of the inaugural camp, Hanson says there are plans to make it a yearly event.
Roughly 40 campers attended the first camp, which to Hanson is an absolute win for the first time putting it together.
“I always have huge, way too high expectations and I wanted like 100,” she said. “But what I’m hearing is that this is a great number, and it actually is because it’s workable. You can handle all these kids.”
Hanson admits she took some inspiration from Waverly volleyball, which hosts a volleyball camp of its own. That camp, the third annual for the Wolverines, will take place the week of July 31 and is open to kindergarten through fifth grade.
“The youth is where it’s at and that’s what makes programs happen,” Hanson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.