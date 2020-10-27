ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team dropped the first game, then won the next three against Wyalusing.
Athens won 22-25, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15.
Kayleigh Miller had 32 points, 15 digs, two kills and four aces and Leah Liechty had 12 kills, three digs and an ace.
Taylor Field had 29 digs and two aces and Kylie Jayne had 17 kills and two aces.
Taylor Walker had three kills, four aces and six digs and Jenny Ryan had four kills, three assists, an ace and 14 digs and Gia Perri had a dig.
Grace Witherow had nine digs, Kim Wheeler had a kill and two digs and Ally Martin had six kills, two aces and two digs.
Imogen Herbert had four assists and two aces for Wyalusing and Madison Armitage had three kills.
Haley McGroarty had three kills and six assists and Emilee Otis had two kills and six assists.
Hannah Ely had two kills, an ace and seven digs and London Edwards had two kills and eight digs.
Priscilla Newton had a kill and 27 digs and Deanna Masters had two aces and 14 digs and Sarah Watkins had two aces.
“Rought start then woke up,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “That’s volleyball sometimes. I’m glad they were able to turn it around and play some Wildcat volleyball. The girls have set a standard of play for themselves, so they know when it’s time to pick it up. I can’t believe it’s the last game of the regular season. This team is so special and incredible, thank goodness for playoffs to keep it going.
“There was incredible play by everyone tonight. The biggest highlight is serving 95 out of 98 serves. That’s some focus right there. Shout out to all the girls, the whole team supporting one another.”
Athens won the JV match 25-21, 25-19.
Meghan Wood had two kills, Clare Allen two aces and Watkins four assists, three aces and a kill for Wyalusing. Anna Kipp had a kill and two aces and Shelbi Otis and McKenna Mapes each had two aces.
Towanda 3, Sayre 0
25-14, 25-16, 25-9
DaLanie Pepper had 23 points, three kills, eight digs and 17 assists and Blaze Wood had 18 points, seven digs and an assist.
Brea Overpeck had eight points and six digs and Gracie Schoonover had seven kills and a block and Amanda Horton had a point, three kills and a dig.
Paige Manchester had a point, 13 kills, four blocks and five digs and Samarah Smith had two points, a kill and two digs. Aaliyah Nimmo had four digs and a kill, Shaylee Greenland had a dig and an assist and Aziza Ismailova had a dig.
Gabrielle Shaw had two kills and an ace for Sayre and Rachel Vandermark had two aces.
Gabrielle Randall had five kills and four blocks and Elizabeth Boyle had six aces and an assist and Gabrielle Woodruff had a kill and Emma Smith had a kill and eight assists.
Towanda won the JV match 24-26, 25-20, 16-14.
Greenland had 10 points, nine digs, a kill and three assists and Overpeck had seven points, two kills, nine digs and four assists.
Addie Maynard had six points and four digs and Athena Chacona had six points, three kills and six digs.
Brooke Cease had five points and two digs and Katelyn Nonnemacher had three points.
Ismailova had a point, a kill and 18 digs and Katelyn Heeman had four digs, while Winter Saxer had six kills and a block.
