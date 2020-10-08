The Athens volleyball team swept Towanda on Thursday, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.
Kayleigh Miller had 36 points, 12 digs and two aces in the match and Leah Liechty had 17 kills and two assists.
Taylor Fields had 19 points, two aces and a kill and Kylie Jayne had 10 kills, three aces and five digs.
Taylor Walker had five kills, three aces and four digs and Jenny Ryan had an assist, four kills, three aces and seven digs.
Gia Perry had three digs and Grace Witherow had seven digs, while Ally martin had seven kills, three aces and four digs.
Towanda got five points, two kills, nine digs and 15 assists from DaLanie Pepper and Paige Manchester had seven points, nine kills, three blocks and six digs.
Gracie Schoonover had nine points, four blocks and a dig and Blaze Wood had a point, three kills and seven digs.
Amanda Horton had two points, seven digs and an assist and Taylor Johnson had a dig, while Maddie Maynard had three points and 14 digs and Aaliyah Nimmo had three points and five digs, while Samarah Smith had a point and five digs.
Whitney Maloney had two digsand Destiny Brennan had a dig, while Aziza Ismailova had two digs.
“Leah Liechty was on fire tonight,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Great to see. It was deathly silent in the gym so the girls did great dealing with it and trying their best to make noise. Glad we didn’t give them a set. Something we are working on. We are going to be able to work on it a ton in the weeks to come, just like every other school we have a crazy busy schedule ahead of us. Seven games in two weeks.”
Towanda won the JV match 25-7, 25-16.
Shaylee Greenland had 22 points and three digs and Athena Chacona had eight points and two digs, while Addie Maynard had five points and two digs and Katelyn Nonnemacher had two points.
Brea Overpeck had a point, three kills, two digs and two assists and Kaitlyn Williams and Winter Saxer had two kills, while Ismailova had six digs.
NP-Liberty 3, Wellsboro 0
25-18, 25-15, 25-13
NP-Liberty won their 50th straight league match on Thursday.
Ali Koval had seven aces and eight points, with 10 digs and Darby Stetter had four digs and three kills and Charisma Grega had two aces, eight points, 11 kills and eight digs, while Julia Nawri had 13 assists, six points, four aces and three digs, with a kill.
CV 3, Sayre 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-23
Sayre got nine digs from Alexis Frisbie in the loss and Emma Smith had two digs and an assist.
Maddison Belles had an assist and Gabrielle Shaw had a kill and a block, while Gianna Quattrini had three kills, a dig and two aces.
Rachel Vandermark had an ace and two digs, Gabrielle Randall had seven kills and a block and Elizabeth Boyle had three aces, eight assists and two kills, while Aaliyah Rawlings had three kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.